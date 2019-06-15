AUSTIN

Seton Healthcare

now Ascension Seton

Seton publicly celebrated a milestone Thursday and unveiled signage that includes the integration of the Ascension name, officially known as Ascension Seton.

The move unifies Ascension Seton hospitals, clinics and senior living communities across Texas and the country to Ascension’s 2,500 sites of care in 21 states and Washington, D.C.

Ascension Seton, formerly known as Seton Healthcare family, has served Austin and the surrounding communities in Central Texas for more than 115 years. Ascension Seton operates more than 100 clinical locations, including four teaching hospitals, and employs more than 13,000 people. Over the past decade, Ascension Seton has provided more than $3.5 billion in charity care, as reported to the state of Texas.

The exterior signage has begun to change at Ascension Seton sites of care, and the new brand identity will roll out in a phased approach at other Ascension Seton sites over the next year.

EAST AUSTIN

People's Community Clinic

given a dental van

People’s Community Clinic will be able to offer its patients dental service through a new dental van provided by the St. David’s Foundation.

The van will be stationed at People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, and dentists there will be able to offer services such as exams, X-rays, extractions, fillings, cleanings, crowns and appliances.

The gift is part of St. David’s $35 million summer grants to Central Texas organizations. In addition to the van, St. David’s runs the Healthy Smiles program, a mobile dentistry program that brings care to elementary schools during the school year as well as to clinics during the summer.

To find out more about receiving dental care from People’s Community Clinic, call 512-478-4939.

BASTROP

Principals named

at two schools

Bastrop High School Assistant Principal John Gosselink has been chosen as the next principal of that campus, replacing outgoing principal Brad Brown, who is retiring.

Prior to campus administration, Gosselink taught at Bastrop High for almost 20 years. During his time as an assistant principal, Gosselink coordinated campus testing, textbook distribution and management, the Bastrop Education Foundation Rising Stars program and professional development/mentoring of Advanced Placement teachers. For the past four years he has served as a member of the campus leadership team, building relationships with students, parents and the community.

In addition, Alison Hall, who in 2015 was named principal of Bluebonnet Elementary, has been tapped to serve as principal at Cedar Creek Intermediate beginning this month after outgoing principal Jennifer Hranitzky will transition into another administrative position within the district.

GEORGETOWN

Theater to host free

'Courageous' screenings

Justice of the Peace Evelyn McLean and Schulman Theaters will host free screenings of the movie “Courageous.”

The movie focuses on the importance of the relationship between fathers and their children, and will be screened at 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at the Schulman’s City Lights Theater, 420 Wolf Ranch Parkway.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Registration open for

mental health workshop

NAMI Central Texas, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will host a Family & Friends workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. June 22 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 230 Post Oak Drive.

The workshop informs and supports people who have loved ones with a mental health condition. Participants will learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and NAMI resources.

Registration is required at namicentraltx.org/families/workshops.

BASTROP

Free film screened

for Father’s Day

Film Alley Bastrop, at 1600 Chestnut St., will screen “Courageous” at 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday for free to celebrate Father’s Day.

Activities will take place between the screenings, including a bag toss, coloring activities and a photo booth. Seating at the films will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

— American-Statesman staff