When the final votes were tallied, Richard Reno trumped Cammy Jackson to become the newest Midlothian city mayor during a runoff election that concluded Saturday.

The two began vying for the position in the May 4 joint election, which led into a June 8 runoff election. Reno and Jackson were two of the four candidates on the May 4 ballot that saw Reno fall just short of the 50 percent vote total to win the election outright.

Unofficial numbers released Saturday showed Reno captured 1,271 votes (77.98 percent) to Jackson's 359.

"I want to thank the voters for their support and all the candidates for their involvement," Reno said. "My family and I will continue to work to make Midlothian the kind of community that draws our children and grandchildren home to raise their families."

About 1,630 voters turned out for the runoff election, making up about 7.84 percent of registered voters in Midlothian.

Reno received 913 votes (77.90) during the early voting period, while Jackson received 259 votes (22.10 percent).

Following the final numbers being released, Jackson thanked the Midlothian community for the support she's received over the election and knows Reno will represent the city well.

"Although the election didn't turn out as I had hoped, I trust that Mr. Reno will represent the city and make decisions for the future to the best of his ability," Jackson said. "As we move forward I will continue to be involved and active in our community."

Reno owns Omega Airline Software, an airline maintenance software development company, in downtown Midlothian.

During a candidate forum in April, Reno said Midlothian is set up to be a premier city in Ellis County. He noted that the area is economically advantaged and wants to maintain the growth as the city's mayor.

"We need to be frugal," said Reno during the April forum. "We can't be wasteful."

The mayoral election came after Bill Houston announced his retirement in February. His term was set to expire next year.

"I appreciate the opportunity to participate in this election," Reno said. "My hope is that we will move into the future with a shared purpose of preserving the community values and lifestyle that make Midlothian the best small town in Texas."