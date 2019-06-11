AUSTIN

Town hall meetings

focus on veteran services

The city of Austin will host two town hall meetings to discuss the Veteran Community Needs Assessment and to gather community input and feedback regarding services that may be included in a future city of Austin Veteran Resource Center.

Meetings will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road, and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Northwest Recreation Center, 2913 Northland Drive.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Wildflower Center

to host geology night

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, at 4801 La Crosse Ave., will host a nature night event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday exploring geology, fossils and caves.

The free event will include a cave tour, hike with an expert and nature crafts to learn what rocks can teach scientists and how water flows underground.

For more information: wildflower.org.

GEORGETOWN

Register on Tuesday

for 'Breakfast Bites'

The next Breakfast Bites meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Britin Bostick, a planner, designer and Hill Country native, will present “Georgetown: Then and Now.” He will highlight what Georgetown looked like in 1848 compared to now and hopes to foster dialogue about what the community can do to retain its historic properties while ensuring they remain keystones in the local economy.

The meeting will include updates from city staff on arts and culture, public library events, the convention and visitors bureau, downtown construction projects, infrastructure improvements and an update on the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.

RSVP by 5 p.m. Tuesday by calling 512-930-2027 or emailing kim.mcauliffe@georgetown.org.

GEORGETOWN

Free presentation

on Treaty of Versailles

The Williamson Museum, at 716 S. Austin Ave., will host a presentation on the Treaty of Versailles at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Gerald Faulkner will give a presentation on World War I and the treaty in honor of the 100th anniversary.

Admission is free.

SAN MARCOS

Training workshop set

for political campaigning

The Hays County Women’s Political Caucus and the National Women’s Political Caucus - Texas will host a campaign training workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29 for future candidates for office and campaign workers.

Registration is required by June 21.

The training will be at First Lutheran Church, 130 W. Holland St., and will include sessions on campaign organization, public speaking, managing campaigns and effective use of social media. It will include a keynote speech by Donna Blevins, immediate past president of the National Women’s Political Caucus - Texas, and a panel of elected officials discussing their paths to office.

The cost is $25 per person and includes breakfast, snacks and lunch.

For information on how to register: hcwpcorg.wordpress.com.

HAYS COUNTY

County clerk offices

to close Friday

Hays County clerk’s offices will be closed Friday for an equipment upgrade.

Persons needing e-recording and posting of documents during this timeframe should have that information to a clerk’s office by Wednesday, as there will be a several day delay following Friday before e-recordings and postings can occur.

For more information: 512-393-7738.

SMITHVILLE

Chamber fundraiser

takes place Saturday

The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Dinner on the Grounds fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Hill Family Home & Rose Garden, 401 Main St.

The exclusive vintage garden party dining experience will raise funds for the rebuilding efforts of the Smithville Railroad Museum, Visitors Center and Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets start at $100 per person.

To register, visit smithvilletx.org.

CEDAR PARK

Learn to install, maintain

garden irrigation system

The Texas A&M AgriLife extension office will host a presentation on irrigation at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.

The free presentation includes information on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of irrigation systems, focusing on flower and vegetable gardens.

For more information: 512-401-5608.

— American-Statesman staff