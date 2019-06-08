EAST AUSTIN

Open house Monday

on Longhorn Bridge

The city of Austin will host a community open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to solicit feedback on draft bridge alternatives and interim improvements to Longhorn Bridge.

The open house will be at Edward Rendon Sr. Park at Festival Beach, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St.

In 2018, the city began work on a preliminary engineering report to evaluate the possibility of a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Lady Bird Lake, as well as a review of possible interim improvements to the existing bridge.

For more information and a survey: austintexas.gov/longhornbridge.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Learn driving tips

Saturday at library

The Texas Department of Transportation and AT&T are hosting a "Heads Up, Texas" tour stop in Austin on Saturday to encourage people to rethink texting and driving and other distractions and safety hazards. The program is part of #EndTheStreakTX, a grassroots initiative to end the streak that since Nov. 8, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roads every day.

The tour also includes AT&T’s “It Can Wait” program with a virtual reality experience to simulate what it’s like to be distracted and try to drive.

Find it at the downtown Austin Central Library, 710 W Cesar Chavez St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WEST LAKE HILLS

Volunteers sought

for city commission

The city of West Lake Hills has announced an opening on the city’s Zoning and Planning Commission and is seeking volunteers to fill it. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday.

The commission meets on the third Wednesdays except in December. Members must live in West Lake Hills.

To apply, fill out an application, found at westlakehills.org, and submit it to the interim city secretary, Debbie Loesch.

WEST AUSTIN

'Dam That Cancer'

fundraiser Monday

The 10th annual Tyler’s Dam That Cancer fundraiser will take place Monday, and a celebratory after-party open to the public will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lower Colorado River Authority's Redbud Center, 3601 Lake Austin Blvd.

The party will include music, activities and raffles. The entrance fee is a suggested donation that can be made in advance to support any of the paddlers or at the door. Donors of $200 or more will receive complimentary food.

Dam That Cancer was created by Mark Garza, founder and executive director of Flatwater Foundation, to raise awareness of the importance of mental health support after experiencing the impact of his father’s stage IV cancer diagnosis.

GEORGETOWN

School district names

four new principals

The Georgetown school district has announced that four new principals have been hired for the upcoming school year.

Jacob Donnell has been named principal at Pickett Elementary School; Tish Ptomey, current assistant principal at Forbes Middle School, will transition in as the new principal at Cooper Elementary School; Danielle Holloway will oversee Wagner Middle School; and Brian Johnson will be principal at Georgetown High School.

The principals will assume their new roles in July.

KYLE

Library to waive

fees with donations

The Kyle Public Library has announced its Food for Fines program will launch Saturday, where the library will accept unopened canned or boxed packaged food to pay off fines.

Each item will waive $2 off of library fines and fees for late items, and the program will run through June 22.

Donations will not waive fees for lost/damaged items.

SMITHVILLE

Makers & Merchants Fair

takes place Saturday

The Makers & Merchants Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at E.H. Mercantile, 1509 Dorothy Nichols Lane.

The shop local event hosts various vendors, artisans and crafters selling handmade gifts. Admission to the fair is free.

GEORGETOWN

Gardeners Association

to discuss snakes

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 100 Wilco Way.

Tim Cole, owner of Austin Reptile Service, will bring in a display of live snakes as he discusses the history of snakes, the role snakes play in the ecosystem and snake safety. A social hour will take place before the presentation.

For more information: 512-943-3300; txmg.org/williamson.

— American-Statesman staff