Saturday forecast for Austin: Expect sunny skies with a high near 95. The National Weather Service says Sunday will be a repeat, with a high near 99.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality also has declared Saturday an ozone action day in Austin, which indicates high levels of ground-level ozone pollution in the air. Such conditions can adversely affect those with asthma or other respiratory problems. Ozone pollution comes from gas engine emissions, so consider carpooling, walking, riding a bicycle or avoiding drive-through lanes.

But be sure to stay hydrated this weekend because heat index values will be around 102 today, and as high as 108 on Sunday. The heat index factors in humidity with the air temperature to more accurately describe how the heat "feels" to the body. Typically, high heat index values can be dangerous for young children and the elderly.

By Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms are forecast, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

"A few strong storms are possible, especially Sunday night when a cold front moves across our area," the weather service said in a bulletin early Saturday.

On Monday, the forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies with a high near 85.

Here's a look at the extended forecast from the weather service:

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 83. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain but otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 69.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 89 and mostly clear at night with a low around 69.