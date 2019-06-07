A recent study conducted by SmartAdvisor ranked Ellis County ninth in the state in terms of incoming investments.

SmartAdvisor Match is a part of SmartAsset, which is a personal finance company that works with more than 45 million people per month.

In the ranking, Ellis checked in behind Comal, Rockwall, Hays, Collin, Fort Bend, Travis, Williamson and Chambers counties. Denton County ranked 10th.

The ranking is based on the growing number of businesses, gross domestic product growth, building permit growth and federal funds received per capita.

"We must continue forward with vision, planning and quality management," Ellis County Judge Todd Little said, noting he was pleased to hear of the study's results.

Based on a three-year period, Ellis County saw an 8.1 percent business growth, $507 million gross domestic product growth, 37.2 permits issued per 1,000 homes and $13 per capita increase in federal funds.

The SmartAdvisor Match study concluded that Ellis County is a hotbed for new business ventures. All 254 counties in Texas were scored based on the four factors and then ranked with the counties with the most incoming investment activity ranked highest.

Alberto Mares, Ellis County Development Department director, said the continued growth in the marketplace in the county is about being smart with design in terms of development.

"Companies that come and reinvest in the community are important," Mares added.

He noted that in the next 20 years the Metroplex is expected to grow from 7.5 million people to about 15 million. Mares added that they need to keep to maintain development standards in the county as the growth continues in the area.

"The county, being just south of Dallas County, we're strategically positioned to absorb a lot of that growth," Mares added. "It's important we start planning for that growth now."

The study states that investment into local economic expansion can produce improvements in a community's quality of life.

"Ellis County's growth and investment is a testament to the quality of life and culture our citizens enjoy," Little said. "I believe it's a new day in Ellis County and our future is very bright, as many new people and companies will desire to relocate within."

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451