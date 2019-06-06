A total of 287 accredited Christian colleges offer online courses in the United States, and the Southwestern Assemblies of God ranks at the top of this list.

All regionally and nationally accredited Christian colleges that offer at least one fully-online program were listed on guidetoonlineschools.com.

SAGU ranked second in the best online Christian colleges for 2019.

Students have the opportunity to enroll in one of three Christian-friendly colleges, the College of Bible and Church Ministries, the College of Business and Education and the College of Music and Communication Arts.

These three colleges allow online students to earn a bachelor’s or even a master’s degree in subjects like Bible and theology, English, history and more. Bachelor degrees are offered in 34 topics, and master degrees include 17 pathways.

“Because the university recognizes the Bible as the ultimate authority in education, each program is designed to emphasize Christian-friendly values,” read the website.

SAGU online students also have the benefits of the campus library, career services department, and accessible communication with faculty.

SAGU is affiliated with the Assemblies of God Church, and annual tuition is $17,825 with an acceptance rate of 23 percent.