Southwestern Assemblies of God University alumna Charity Murdoch recently received Southwest Airlines' President's Award, the airline's most prestigious award.

Nominated by peers and selected by Southwest’s top leadership, the award is a recognition of employees who consistently display the best qualities of the company and contribute to its success.

“I was very surprised and felt so honored to receive this award,” says Murdoch. “It was a special time and to be recognized by our President and CEO was a huge honor. I was in tears,” she said as she laughed.

Murdoch was drawn to the airlines in 2010 when she learned of Southwest’s work environment and company culture. “I had a few friends who worked there and they mentioned to me how amazing the work environment was and the benefits are second to none,” she said.

Over the past 9 years, Murdoch has served in a variety of different roles before she received the position of Executive Assistant for one of the company’s vice presidents in 2015. She has continued to serve in this role for over three years managing and coordinating various projects and events. I really thrive on helping others and at Southwest, it’s like a second family so I love coming into work every day.”

Murdoch also mentioned how Southwest has given her the ability to travel and see the world.

Before arriving at Southwest, Murdoch worked as an administrative coordinator in the Distance Education office at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) after graduating from the university with her Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing in 2007.

She believes that her time at SAGU has had a significant impact on her career and in her personal life. “I had some really great professors at SAGU. I learned a lot of practical knowledge and insight into what the business world was really like. Also, the connections I made at SAGU… they are some of my best, lifelong friends.”

In response to advice she would give to current business students at SAGU, Murdoch emphasized the importance of networking. “Really soak up the networking around you and take the time to build relationships with students and faculty and SAGU. You never know what that could lead to in the future.”

Murdoch continues to look optimistically at her own future at Southwest Airlines working with people she loves and for a company who has shown deep appreciation for her work. In looking ahead, Murdoch mentioned she would love to eventually serve as the company’s Chief of Staff, but open to what God has for her career.