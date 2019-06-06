The Amarillo City Council's recent approval of a rezoning ordinance in the vicinity of Western Street and Knoll Drive garnered resistance from a resident who sought its rejection while the developer said he was seeking a fair opportunity.

During a public hearing to consider rezoning a 4.77 acre tract of unplatted tract of land from Residential District 1 to Moderate Density District, it was noted by Cris Valverde, the city's senior planner, the applicant, Barry Christy, requested rezoning to develop the site with 42 town homes. Amarillo resident Maria Mungia, who resides in the 7600 block of S. Western St. opposed the rezoning initiative.

Valverde said adjacent land use consists of a church to the north, single family detached homes and vacant land to the west, single family detached homes to the south and a single family detached homes and a distribution business to the east. Officials said the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended the rezoning request approval.

"This will be directly in my back yard," Mungia said, who said she has resided in her current location since 2006 and cited the potential for an increase in trash and crime as a factor in her dissent. "Apartments and town homes is not something we're looking for in that area. Let's keep it single family residential and go from there."

Christy said he is not requesting to do anything out of the norm.

"I do understand some of the concerns," he said. "Everybody likes the open area and things like that, but quite frankly, looking 13 years into the future, it's zoned single family and there will be something built there. The majority of what I've heard in objections is not so much what I'm doing with the town homes, but just having anything built there. Quite frankly, I don't think that is realistic and as a land owner I don't think it's fair to me to say 'we just don't want anything there',".

After the public hearing was closed, city council members voted to adopt the ordinance approving the rezoning.

"I understand where she (Mungia) is coming from, also the owner of the property owner does have a right to develop whatever type of construction, as long as it is within the confines of the ordinance," Mayor Pro Tem Freda Powell said.