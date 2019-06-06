In honor of celebrating 20 years of business, Morgan Orthodontics provided $10,000 in scholarship funds to Ellis County seniors.

Over 100 high school students from Ellis County and the surrounding areas applied for the 2019 Morgan Orthodontics Scholarship. All applicants were required to prove enrollment at a college or university.

Dr. Laura Morgan, owner and orthodontists of Morgan Orthodontics, explained to the Daily Light that "having a senior graduating from [Waxahachie High] this year, I realized the immense value in providing scholarships to help students embark on their next journey."

She continued, "I know many of the students in the 2019 graduating class and this is an amazing group. Ellis County has been so great to my family and Morgan Orthodontics and we felt this was the perfect way to give back."

After a thorough review of the 106 applications, the scholarship committee selected 21 student finalists to invite for an interview.

"Each and every one of the seniors who applied for this year's scholarship was phenomenal. It has been such a hard decision for the committee to narrow down their selections," Morgan stated in a press release.

This year's final 13 recipients come from Italy, Midlothian Heritage, Red Oak, Waxahachie Global and Waxahachie High Schools.

Waxahachie High

Camille Willett, University of Texas at Arlington

Allison Wells, University of Texas at Arlington

Elizabeth Etheredge, Navarro College

Emily Mackel, Dallas Baptist University

Kaylee Sanchez, University of North Texas

Sam Linguist, Parsons School of Design

Global High

Emily Hammock, Texas State University

Italy High

La'Jada Jackson, University of Texas at Arlington

Red Oak High

Andrew Steiner, Texas A&M University

Magdlen Links, Texas A&M University

Drew Davis, Texas A&M University

Midlothian Heritage High

Samantha Harris, Texas Tech University

Sayla Aston, Texas A&M University

One of the questions on the scholar application was, "If you were given $100 and asked to give it away, what would you do with it and why?"

Several of the students conjured ideas with fantastic giveback approaches, while others provided more in-depth responses and significant reasons to contribute to these specific areas.

When Morgan presented the seniors with their scholarships, she also granted four students a $100 to contribute toward the cause each was so passionate for.

Hammock from Global will use her $100 for the Felty Elementary lunch account. Steiner from Red Oak High will contribute his additional funds to Anna's bake sale. Two Midlothian Heritage High students, Harris and Aston will contribute their $100 to juvenile diabetes research and the Sea Turtle Foundation.

Morgan also managed a program that started at the beginning of the year where Ellis County students were challenged to bring in report cards from the fall 2018 semester. For every A or B grade listed, a student was entered in a drawing for a $200 savings bond.

Five elementary students were surprised with their big checks at their end of the year ceremonies.

Those students included Red Oak Life School — Elizabeth Ballard, fifth-grade, Advantage Academy — Joe Eich, fifth-grade, Oliver E. Clift Elementary — Adeline Lockridge, first-grade, East Ridge Elementary — Sebastian Hernandez, third-grade, St. Joseph Catholic School — Adan Carmona, third-grade.

Morgan Orthodontics has served Ellis County since 1998. It is located at 104 Professional Place in Waxahachie. For more information, contact the business at (972) 351-8721.