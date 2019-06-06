To the Editor,

I have known Richard Reno and his wife Tammy for many years. Richard has always shown love and support of this community. He has shared many of his plans and goals to keep Midlothian the town that grows responsibly and keeps that hometown feel we have always loved. One obvious example of his love for Midlothian history is the historic building downtown where his business, Omega Airlines Software, is located. He and Tammy have restored many of the features from days gone by. This is a man who truly has seen where Midlothian has come from and will take great care to ensure it remains "our" town. YOUR VOTE FOR RICHARD RENO IS A VOTE FOR MIDLOTHIAN!

Kathy Robinson, Midlothian