To the Editor,

Midlothian is at a crossroads where growth is happening quickly and will require a leader with a great understanding of city government, city partners, business and community. Cammy Jackson possesses the qualities to handle this kind of growth. Working with her at the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce, I was impressed at how well she collaborated with city leaders on large Chamber projects-- working together to meet the requirements of the City, while clearing a path for the Chamber to grow. Cammy is always knowledgeable of every business being built, every issue before city council, and every situation citizens are concerned about, in other words… she is always involved.

Our citizens are both excited and anxious with the development we are experiencing and Cammy knows this will require careful contemplation, understanding and tremendous energy. With over 20 years of experience in Chamber leadership, Cammy forges strong relationships with business and city partners, and will continually be immersed in our community, listening to your needs. Now about that energy, having been at her side for over 3 years, I can tell you hers is boundless. She will be in the game every single day with energy to spare. Her experience has prepared her for this. Her love of this community has given her the desire to be our Mayor. She is ready to take on our challenges, our wins, our growth and our respect for tradition. Cammy has my vote, she should have yours!

Kim Kizer-Hays, Midlothian