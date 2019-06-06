The Daily Light's list of five things to do for the weekend of June 7-9 includes:

1. Tejano artist Monica Saldivar celebrates her birthday weekend on Saturday at Big Al's Down The Hatch. Music by Saldivar and her full band is a versatile vocalist in multi-genres in English and Spanish. A $5 cover will be required at the door and seating is first-come-first-serve. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Big Al's Down The Hatch is located at 200 S. Rogers in downtown Waxahachie. — Ashley Ford

2. Unicorn-fanatics will gather at Earthtones Greenery, Inc. for a magical garden workshop on Saturday. Everyone is invited to craft an enchanting garden filled with unicorns and rainbows. Earthtones will supply decorative plants, unicorns, rainbows and colored sand to create a miniature world for all unicorns to live in. The workshop is limited to 25 spots. Each creation will cost $35. Working together is accepted and encouraged. This event will take place at 810 E. Main St. in Midlothian at 3 p.m. — Ashley Ford

3. The Sims Library hosts wild animals straight from the Dallas Zoo. The Dallas Zoo animal show will teach people what the furry critters like to eat, where they live and everything they do to help the world go round. The event is sponsored by Roofing Restoration Services of America and is held 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday. — Samantha Douty

4. Texas Baptist Home-Children will host its first auction 1 p.m. on Saturday at its Waxahachie location on Farley Street. The live auction will have items including Rangers tickets, sports memorabilia, fishing trips and more. The funds will go toward the organization that strives to keep families together. — Samantha Douty

5. Saturday, June 8 is Kids Craft Day at the Waxahachie Downtown Farmers Market. Ellis County Master Gardeners will be helping the kids paint pots while they learn about recycling small tin cans and other materials to use in making mini gardens. Kids Craft is in the room at the front of the market. Be sure to bring your kids and grandkids in for this fun activity. — Arlene Hamilton