Bellanne Butterfly Blessings, a Maypearl-based nonprofit, celebrated one year of impacting children and families affected by childhood illnesses, diseases or impairments.

May 29 was the actual "birthday" for the nonprofit.

The organization focuses on spreading kindness by sharing blessings with the power of faith to help provide strength, hope, courage and love.

Vicki Coonrod's daughter, Bellanne, who was commonly known as "Bel," faced many medical challenges in her short life, but always had a sharing heart.

"Bel loved everything about life, she spread her kindness like glitter with so much sparkle and shine, and it stuck to everything," Coonrod said. "She always included others and was caring, motivational, and inspirational to all that crossed her path."

Bellanne Butterfly Blessings was founded a year ago to continue Bel's legacy of spreading kindness by sharing blessings.

The nonprofit provides care packages for newly diagnosed childhood cancer families, surprise packages for kiddos who are enduring lengthy hospital stays, care packages for siblings who often get lost in the medical challenges as well as a small package of hope to families who have medically lost a child.

It also helps sponsor two different hand camps that Bel attended several times, and two different camps for children fighting cancer as well other random acts of kindness to help families facing medical challenges with a child.

From January to March, the nonprofit contributed over $9,000 to sick children. In the first quarter, several items and packages were delivered to severely ill children, along with nine Golden Hero packages were provided along with 11 firefly boxes, 15 superhero packs, 11 hats for kids with cancer. Another 224 prayer bears were also delivered.

In the year's first is the event hosted by Bellanne Butterfly Blessings is the Clays for Kids, which will take place June 28 at Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas. All proceeds will benefit children and their families who face childhood medical challenges.

To learn more about the charity, visit, www.bellannebutterflyblessings.org.