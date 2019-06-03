Interstate 35 (Travis County): Reduced to one southbound lane between 51st and 15th streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights; the lower level will be closed Monday, and upper level Tuesday and Wednesday nights; and Exit 234C will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed approaching Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Stassney and the William Cannon Drive exit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The southbound left lane will be closed between Ninth and River streets from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until mid-June; traffic will go through the intersection. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through June 14.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions as needed either side of FM 3406-Old Settlers Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. May be reduced to one lane at times. Reduced to one northbound left lane between Texas 45 and U.S. 79 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. The northbound right lane will be closed between Exits 259 (SE Inner Loop) and 260 (RM 2243) from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Reduced to one lane in each direction between FM 487 and Bell County from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The frontage roads in both directions are now one way only between FM 972 and Bud Stockton Loop. Only one lane will be open in each direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through August.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Reduced to one northbound right lane between York Creek and Centerpoint roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound left lane will be closed between Centerpoint and York Creek roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound right lane will be closed between Posey and York Creek roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Posey and York Creek roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The southbound entrance ramp south of Posey Road is closed until further notice.

U.S. 183: The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The bypass lanes will be closed in both directions under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/FM 969 as needed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the turnarounds at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will also be closed. Alternating closures of the turnarounds at Manor/Springdale Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Various closures on the frontage road in both directions at Manor/Springdale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The southbound right lane will be closed between Vargas Road and Patton Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Reduced to one southbound lane between Loyola Lane and 51st Street from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound right turn lane at Manor will be closed until June 28. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to two lanes between Clock Tower Drive and Interstate 35 until further notice.

Texas 45 North: The east and westbound ramp to northbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Use other ramp reach Interstate 35.

Texas 71: The eastbound left lane will be closed between Riverside and Brandt drives from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 95: Alternating closures in both directions between TH Johnson Drive and Sandy Lane in Taylor from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Texas 130: Reduced to one southbound lane between Blue Bluff Road and FM 973 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound left lane will be closed across Howard Lane/Gregg Manor Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound left lane will be closed across Howard Lane/Gregg Manor Road from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Pflugerville Parkway and Pecan Street from 3 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Texas 195: The southbound right lane will be closed between Texas 138 and FM 487 in Florence through June 12.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis Lane and South Bay Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 967: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at locations between RM 1826 and FM 1626 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

FM 969: The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

RM 1431: Various closures in both directions between Market Street and Cottonwood Creek Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1460: Reduced to one southbound lane approaching Teravista Crossing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 1626: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

FM 1660: Closed between County Road 134 and FM 3349 from Monday through Thursday and again June 17-20; detour via FM 3349. Reduced to one lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 163 and FM 3349 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The westbound right lane will be closed between Walsh Tarleton Lane and Blueridge Trail from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Westbank and Westbrook drives from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RM 3238 (Hamilton Pool Road): One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between Crumley Ranch Road and Destiny Hills Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Blue Bluff Road: Alternating closures under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through August.

Camp Craft Road: Closed to all traffic between RM 2244-Bee Cave and Eanes School roads starting 6 a.m. Monday to mid-August; detour via Westbank Drive.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through June 24. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Del Monte Road: Restricted to southbound traffic only between Montopolis Drive and Saxon Lane through June 14. Northbound traffic can use Torres Street/Crumley Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Howard Lane (Gregg Manor Road): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Posey Road: Closed eastbound between Transportation Way and Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. Closed westbound between Coffee Road and Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 starting 5 p.m. Monday through July.