A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting incident occurred on Red River Street early Monday morning.

The incident took place on the 600 block of Red River Street in downtown Austin. The man was transported to the hospital with reportedly non-life threatening injuries by 3:50 a.m.

#APD Officers are on the scene of a reported Shooting at the 600 Blk of Red River St. 1 subject was transported with non-life threatening injuries. No further info at this time.#WC6

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police)June 3, 2019

