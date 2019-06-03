The Star Plaza began as a model on a desk. It stands ready to be enjoyed at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

Bob Lynn, of M2 Marketing, designed the Star Plaza and the Crape Myrtle Fountain Plaza which are the newest additions the Civic Center. The goal was to take two areas and expand the center without having to renovate the building, Lynn explained.

"We want to make the civic center a crown jewel of the area," Lynn said.

The project was funded through an already-in-place half-cent sales tax, city manager Michael Scott noted.

The earmarked sales tax funds go predominantly to improvements at the Waxahachie Sports Complex and the Civic Center, he said. It cost $654,360 for the star plaza and the fountain plaza to be created.

The project started about a year ago when the city council awarded a bid to a development company in 2018.

"With an increase in sales tax in recent years, the Waxahachie Community Development Corporation board has been able to also fund some park improvements as well as community-wide beautification efforts," Scott said. "The Star project was one of the improvements at our Civic Center that has been discussed for some time and was approved through these same funds."

The Fountain Plaza has a small fountain with seating nearby outside the Crape Myrtle Room which helps expand the room from inside to outside.

As a designer, Lynn said he had fun designing the Star Plaza, as he wanted to make it beautiful and functional. He noted that the project wouldn't have been possible without the work of the Civic Center and the Waxahachie Community Development Corporation.

The Star Plaza would be an excellent location for a small wedding ceremony outside, Lynn said.

The design evolved quite a bit through the process, Lynn explained. It started as a fountain idea, but because of safety concerns, it has evolved into a star-shaped garden with seats all around.

From overhead, the Star Plaza replicates the city logo with a star encased in a circle. Lynn hopes the new civic center areas will help make people realize how great Waxahachie is and bring people here.

"This sets it apart from other civic centers in the area," Lynn noted. "It shows more of why this place is special."

————

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451