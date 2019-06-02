AUSTIN

Open house Monday

on Airport Blvd. project

The city of Austin's corridor program office will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday with information on upcoming improvements to Airport Boulevard.

The event will be at the Austin Public Library Willie Mae Kirk Branch, 3101 Oak Springs Drive, in East Austin. Attendees can learn about mobility, safety and connectivity improvements planned for Airport Boulevard between U.S. 183 and North Lamar Boulevard. The improvements are funded in part by the 2016 Mobility Bond as part of the Corridor Construction Program.

Members of the Airport Boulevard corridor team will be on hand to answer questions and provide updates.

AUSTIN

Austin Transportation's

annual report online

Austin Transportation’s 2018 annual report is available at austinmobilityreport.com.

The report highlights the department’s operations and achievements in 2018 as it continues its efforts to provide a safe, efficient, innovative, cost-effective and sustainable transportation system for the Austin community.

HAYS COUNTY

County judge to host

meet-and-greet events

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra will host a series of meet-and-greet events with the public in June and July to share his experiences and accomplishments during his first 100 days in office and gather input from the public.

The meetings will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Buda City Hall, 405 E. Loop St., Buda; June 18 at the Kyle Public Library, 550 Scott St.; June 25 at the Wimberley Community Center, 14068 RR 12; July 2 at Dripping Springs City Hall, 511 Mercer St.; and July 9 at the Hays County Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos.

BUDA

City taking applications

for human services grants

The city of Buda is accepting applications through Monday for grants that address community needs in the areas of arts and culture, education and training, community development/community service, environment, health, human services, recreation and animal-related services.

Applications should be brought to the office of the city clerk, 405 E. Loop St., Buda, or emailed to cityclerk@ci.buda.tx.us.

The city will accept grant requests for projects or programs that are likely to have an impact on the quality of life of a significant number of people in the Buda community, address issues or problems the city of Buda as a governmental agency does not currently address, propose practical ways to address community issues and problems, stimulate others to participate in addressing community problems, are cooperative efforts and minimize or eliminate duplication of services and are sustainable over time.

Grant requests will be accepted only from organizations that are tax-exempt or have applied for tax-exempt status under Sections 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

CEDAR PARK

Learn how to handle

your finances Monday

A “Money Matters” workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.

The free workshop will teach participants to set financial goals, track their spending, set a budget and manage bills. Attendees must be age 13 or older.

Registration is required by calling 512-255-6799, emailing info@unitedway-wc.org or visiting unitedway-wc.org/Financial_Workshops.

CEDAR PARK

Two-day book fair

takes place at library

The Cedar Park Public Library, at 550 Discovery Blvd., will host a book fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A touch-a-truck event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday featuring city trucks, fire engines and construction vehicles, and Clifford the Big Red Dog will be available for photos from 10 a.m. to noon during the book fair.

Proceeds will benefit the library’s Summer Reading Club, which runs Monday to July 26.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Ramon Galindo of Austin turned 98 on Wednesday.

World War II veteran Johnnie A. Plsek of Temple turned 99 on Thursday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

