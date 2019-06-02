While Central Texas schools demonstrate strong academic performance overall, the region's campuses lag behind those in other major metro areas of the state in educating low-income students and improving struggling campuses, according to a new report being released Monday.

While the region's schools are on par with others across the state in the number of campuses that earn A and B letter grades, the new data released by the Houston-based nonprofit Children at Risk shows Austin-area educators have had less success in boosting schools where the majority of students are low-income or in increasing the number of high-performing campuses.

Each year, Children at Risk grades major metro-area Texas schools by examining student performance on state-mandated exams; how a school compares in test scores to schools with similar levels of students in poverty; and annual student improvement on state exams. High schools also are judged on a college readiness component, which examines graduation rates, composite scores on college entrance exams and how many students take and pass advanced placement courses and exams.

In the past four years, the percentage of schools across the state earning As and Bs has increased, and the percentage of those earning Ds and Fs has fallen. However, Central Texas districts had the smallest rise in the percentage of schools with high scores and had the lowest decrease in the percentage of failing schools.

While Central Texas is home to some of the highest-rated campuses and districts in the state, the area also has the smallest percentage of students living in poverty compared with the other regions annually examined: the greater metro areas of Austin, Dallas, Houston, the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. Children at Risk researchers say schools in metro areas outside of Central Texas have done a better job improving schools with high numbers of low-income students. They point to the Rio Grande Valley area, where 86% of schoolchildren are low-income, and more than half of the campuses earned As or Bs in the latest ratings. By comparison, 44% of students at Central Texas area schools are low income, and 43% of the area's schools earned As or Bs.

"With lower rates of poverty, there’s a greater opportunity for the greater Austin area (schools) to do better than they are," said Children at Risk's director of research, Kellie O’Quinn. "There’s more room to put more pressure on the greater Austin area to do better."

In the immediate Austin area, only seven of 17 school districts had any schools earning As: Austin, Dripping Springs, Eanes, Lake Travis, Leander, Round Rock and Harmony Science Academy, a charter operator. Dripping Springs, Eanes and Lake Travis, three of the most affluent districts in the area, were the highest-performing ones with all of their schools earning As or Bs. The Del Valle and Lockhart districts did not have a school that earned an A or B.

Other highlights from the report:

• The Leander and Round Rock school districts fared well, with 69% and 64%, respectively, of their schools earning As and Bs, and none of their schools failing. Round Rock also had the area's highest rated elementary and middle schools.

• The districts with the highest percentage of schools that earned Ds and Fs were Lockhart (86%), Del Valle (83%), San Marcos (78%) and Georgetown (67%).

• Six Austin district schools were rated as Gold Ribbon elementaries, high-performing campuses where at least 75% of the students are low income. Those schools are Cook, Graham (the only Gold Ribbon elementary to earn an A rating), Guerrero Thompson, McBee, Ortega and Wooten. Manor Elementary in the Manor district also was recognized as a Golden Ribbon school.