Tables to the 7th annual Handsome Hunks of Erath County competition are now on sale for $850 for a table of 10, which includes a fajita dinner.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, at City Hall at City Limits and pits members of the Stephenville Fire Department against members of the Stephenville Police Department.

“We are very excited about raising money for these local agencies that do so much for so many people in our community,” said event organizer Lisa Pendleton. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Representing the SFD are Brandon Sellers, Bryson Kanady, Matlock Jennings and Steve Jacobsen.

Representing SPD are Thomas Bryant, Lane Becker, Michael Donley and Andy Honecker.

“The money raised by each of the departments will benefit their auxiliaries,” Pendleton said. “The judges will determine the individual winner and runner-up and the People’s Choice Award will be a group effort and go to the department that raises the most money.”

Judges include Tracie Thurman, Sara Hanson, Alyssa Huckabee, Audra Boyd and Misty Walter.

Over the past six years the event has raised more than $100,000 for Meals on Wheels of Erath County, but with so many other non-profit agencies in the county, Pendleton said she wanted to help others receive additional funding.

You can purchase a table from any of the hunks or by calling Pendleton at 817-715-1682.

Emceeing the event again this year are Brady Pendleton and Brandon Huckabee with help from Stephanie McKethan who will be in the crowd working the audience.