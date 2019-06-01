One would think that selecting an All-Ellis County team would become easier with practice. That, however, is certainly not the case with talent as abundant on the diamond as what Ellis County baseball and softball student-athletes have to offer.

With that latter thought in mind, the Daily Light Media Group is excited to release the 105 student-athletes named to the first-ever All-Ellis County baseball and softball teams.

The announcement is the final team-sport selection to be released ahead of the fast-approaching and first-of-its-kind countywide celebration of prep sports all-stars on Tuesday, June 11 at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

The 105 student-athletes — 47 in softball and 58 in baseball — and six head coaches honored will be featured on two graphics that can be found on A6-7 and B6-7 of Sunday's Daily Light. They are also listed at the bottom of this article.

The Daily Light staff first announced plans to host the inaugural All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards — which will include individual players- and coaches-of-the-year recipients — in late December.

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center will serve as the title sponsor for the event. Community partners for the event currently include Red Oak ISD, Waxahachie ISD, Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC and Hardesty Law Office, PLLC, while table sponsors are Pearman Oil & L.P. Gas, Inc., David Hill Custom Homes, LIfe School, Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP and Midlothian Chamber of Commerce.

The banquet also now features MLB Hall-of-Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez as the keynote speaker. He will be available for photo opportunities with award-winners and present for a VIP meet-and-greet before the event.

This yearlong celebration of athletic achievements will culminate at the 2019 All-Ellis County All-Star Preps awards banquet to be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the Waxahachie Civic Center. The evening will celebrate the accomplishments of more than 300 county athletes and coaches across 19 sports and 15 campuses.

Awards will be presented to the Player of the Year in each sport, as well as the countywide Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year. All of the All-Ellis County selected athletes will be invited to attend this special awards event for free.

The sports from which All-Ellis County teams are selected include football, volleyball, boys' and girls' basketball, boys' and girls' soccer, baseball and softball.

All-Ellis County selected athletes have already received letters with instructions on how to claim their free ticket.

General admission tickets may be purchased for $60. A general admission ticket includes dinner, awards ceremony, and presentation by Sean Lee.

General admission seating is first come, first served in proximity to the speaker. General public tickets will go on sale at a later date after the All-Ellis County athletes and their guests have reserved their tickets. Seating is limited.

More information about the event can be found by visiting WaxahachieTX.com/preps.

So how were the student-athletes chosen?

We first compiled a list of all players who received all-state, all-region and regional tournament awards and then sorted those student-athletes based on season statistics and nominations submitted by area coaches.

Tiebreakers came down to firsthand observations, classifications, overall team success and input from county coaches.

The honorable mention list consists of players who just missed the cut for the second team.

When it was all said and done, 105 baseball and softball student-athletes and six coaches found their names on the list. And there could have easily of been more added.

One thing is certain: It was an excellent year for baseball and softball in Ellis County.

To obtain the free-ticket code for you or your student-athlete, send an email with the student-athlete's name to allelliscounty@waxahachietx.com. To learn about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Colten Crist at (469) 517-1440 or ccrist@waxahachietx.com.

All-Ellis County softball superlatives and teams

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

•Kaylee Davis - Venus

•Brianna Evans- Red Oak

•Emily Janek - Italy

COACH OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

•Alex Lozoya- Midlothian

•Dayberly Spray - Venus

•Steve Howell - Waxahachie

FIRST-TEAM

•Lacy Weaver - Red Oak First-Team Catcher

•Hope David - Waxahachie First-Team 1B

•Erin Deleon - Waxahachie First-Team 2B

•Riley Crawford - Midlothian First-Team 3B

•Brianna Evans - Red Oak First-Team SS

•Courtney Crownover - Waxahachie First-Team OF

•Delanie Scott - Ferris First-Team OF

•Makenna Anderson - Midlothian First-Team OF

•Taniece Tyson - Red Oak First-Team Util

•Emily Janek - Italy First-Team P

•Kaylee Davis - Venus First-Team P

SECOND-TEAM

•Elizabeth Schmidt - Midlothian Heritage Second-Team C

•Emily Singleton - Midlothian Second-Team C

•Kylie Hoggatt - Midlothian Second-Team 1B

•Makayla Kelly - Red Oak Second-Team 2B

•Chloe Hernandez - Waxahachie Second-Team 3B

•Sarah Sanders - Italy Second-Team SS

•Taylor Boyd - Italy Second-Team OF

•Kameron Ryer - Waxahachie Second-Team Of

•Zoe Isom - Midlothian Heritage Second-Team Util

•Lakota Townley - Italy Second-Team Util

•Briann Warner - Palmer Second-Team P

•Abigail Howell - Ovilla Christian Second-Team P

HONORABLE MENTION

•Ashley DeShasier - Midlothian Heritage

•Tatum Pilkington - Midlothian Heritage

•Rachel Richard - Midlothian Heritage

•Jo Lenzer - Midlothian Heritage

•Jessica Hershey - Midlothian Heritage

•Alex Jones - Italy

•Andrea Galvan - Italy

•Aubrie Howell - Avalon

•Hope Carvajal - Avalon

•Ja'Lecia Pruitt - Life Waxahachie

•Bailey Lane - Ferris

•Megan Martens - Midlothian

•Sierra Mihailov - Midlothian

•Kristalyn Brown - Midlothian

•Maddie Morrow - Midlothian

•Evan Scott - Palmer

•Natalie Lopez - Venus

•Alexis Jaso - Venus

•Paige Loewen - Venus

•Delaney Case - Ovilla Christian

•Kaylie Burdine - Waxahachie

•Melina Brown - Waxahachie

•Haley Henson - Maypearl

•Chloe Deason - Maypearl

All-Ellis County baseball superlatives and teams

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

•Caden Hawkins - Midlothian

•Peyton Graham - Waxahachie

•Cade Sumbler - Midlothian Heritage

COACH OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

•Ray Hydes - Midlothian

•Joe Robinson - Palmer

•Greg Hayes - Ovilla Christian

FIRST-TEAM

•Cade Sumbler - Midlothian Heritage First-Team C

•Ryan McCaskill - Midlothian First-Team 1B

•Jarron Honza - Ennis First-Team 2B

•Roc Martinez - Midlothian Heritage First-Team 3B

•Peyton Graham - Waxahachie First-Team SS

•Nathan Humphreys - Midlothian First-Team OF

•Campbell Sullivan - Waxahachie First-Team OF

•Tallon Heine - Red Oak First-Team OF

•Aaron Tesei - Waxahachie First-Team Util

•Dillon Martinez - Avalon First-Team Util

•Caden Hawkins - Midlothian First-Team P

•Bryce Fuller - Midlothian Heritage First-Team P

•Ryan Sardina - Ovilla Christian First-Team P

•Trevor Gattin - Red Oak First-Team P

SECOND-TEAM

•Anthony Ferrante - Midlothian Second-Team C

•Cody Moore - Midlothian Heritage Second-Team 1B

•Anthony Mata - Waxahachie Second-Team 2B

•Sage Hampton - Waxahachie Second-Team 3B

•Jeremy Robinson - Palmer Second-Team SS

•BG Winn - Waxahachie Second-Team OF

•Connor Bjerke - Ovilla Christian Second-Team OF

•Tyler Henrich - Venus Second-Team OF

•Caisen Clower - Midlothian Heritage Second-Team Util

•Josh Tankersley - Midlothian Second-Team Util

•Jackson Quinn - Midlothian Second-Team P

•Travis Belz - Midlothian Heritage Second-Team P

•Hernan Zamora Jr - Red Oak Second-Team P

•Clayton Solomon - Palmer Second-Team P

HONORABLE MENTIONS

•Bryant Bailey - Red Oak

•CW Schrader - Red Oak

•Jaylyn Bennet - Red Oak

•Chris Huerta - Red Oak

•Caden Copeland - Midlothian

•Hunter Harrington - Midlothian

•Josh Oliver - Midlothian

•Wesley Greenlee - Palmer

•Carson Cisneros - Palmer

•Jaden Lopez - Palmer

•Ben Waddle - Palmer

•Logan Zabojnik - Palmer

•Cameron Buck - Venus

•Alex Jackson - Venus

•Casey Kelly - Waxahachie

•DJ Hollywood - Waxahachie

•Jordan Fay - Waxahachie

•Xavian Thompson - Waxahachie

•Hunter Roe - Ovilla Christian

•Grant Hornung - Ovilla Christian

•Creed Spenrath - Midlothian Heritage

•Bryce Fuller - Midlothian Heritage

•Brayton McDaniel - Midlothian Heritage

•Blake Wilhoite - Midlothian Heritage

•Kendall Calvery - Midlothian Heritage

•Vince Benavidez - Ennis

•Clayton Jenkins - Ennis

•Rhett Newton - Avalon

•Justin Dean - Avalon

•Clayton Hopgood - Avalon