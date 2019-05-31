The Daily Light's 5 things to do this weekend around Ellis County includes:

1. Puff on a stogie at Lucky's Barber Shop in Midlothian during a men's and women's cigar social. This first-time event will take place Sunday from 3—8 p.m. Tobacco Cabana from Cedar Hill will join and display an exquisite variety of cigars and education visitors. Lucky's Barber Shop is located at 860 Dividend Road, Suite 200. This event is open to the public. — Ashley Ford

2. Rev up the weekend at Getzendaner Memorial Park during the Gingerbread Trails Car Show. This event is hosted by Midlothian Classic Wheels Car Club and will take place from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the RACEWARS USA show at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis. The show will include imports, domestics, trucks, classics, bikes, luxury and a large group of unique builds. This event also raises awareness against illegal street racing. This will take place from 12— 6 p.m. at the Texas Motorplex, located at 7500 W. Highway 287 in Ennis. — Ashley Ford

3. It's not too late to get that summer body and you can kick it into high gear Saturday morning for an extra day of fitness. Those fitness goals are within reach during the beginner level class hosted by Level Up Nutrition Center from 8 to 9 a.m. The camp is free and open to the public and will be located at 1014 Ferris Ave in Waxahachie. — Samantha Douty

4. Relax on the first day of June and listen to the Singapore Slingers during the Music Under the Oaks event on the lawn of the Nicholas P. Sims Library. Enjoy music hosted by the Waxahachie Symphony while shaded by the trees on the lawn of the Sims Library. The music kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the music in the summer evening for the free event. — Samantha Douty

5. Taste of Market is happening at the Waxahachie Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday. Market chefs Cheryl and Arlene will be featuring Texas grown peaches in their samplings. The peach crop is a little late this year, slowed down by the extra rain, but that also means the peaches should be extra tasty and juicy. Look for early varieties at the beginning of the month with the larger, freestone arriving mid-month. Local peaches add flavor to summer dishes from salsas, chutneys, jams and cobblers or sliced fresh over ice cream. Stop by the tasting room in the front of the market to sample a variety of peachy dishes. Be sure to pick up some recipes and tips on preserving peaches for later use. Thank you for supporting your local growers and farmers. — Arlene Hamilton