Sixteen Waxahachie High students will graduate with a pharmacy technician certification to better prepare them for their future.

Waxahachie ISD Career and Technical Education program offers many opportunities for students to prepare for future studies and the workforce.

The pharmacy technician program involves a rigorous curriculum, and if successfully completed, that student is eligible to test for certification. The national certification exam is called the Exam for the Certification of Pharmacy Technicians (ExCPT). If students pass this exam, they receive national pharmacy technician certification and will be able to register in the state of Texas for licensure to practice as a certified pharmacy technician.

The CTE Health Science Career cluster offers senior students the opportunity to study and test for certification in various health care professions after successful completion of curriculum and meeting all eligibility requirements of the respective program.

The Billy Bates Career and Technology Education Center is proud to announce the following students have earned national certification as pharmacy technicians.

•William Zeb Brown

•Abigail Ensinia

•Ryan Hay

•Elizabeth Kacerek

•Hanna Laquay

•Emily Mackel

•Macie Milholen

•Malia Moore

•Mason Nay

•Ashlee Nutt

•Makayla Reese

•Maurissa Rendon

•Anthony Smith

•Amara Vickers

•Allison Wells

•Mellina Zavala

One graduating senior, Emily Mackel, was recognized for the completion of all requirements in both Clinical Medical Assisting and Pharmacy Technician programs to earn national certification as both a clinical medical assistant (CCMA) and a pharmacy technician (CPhT).