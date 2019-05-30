State lawmakers recently passed a resolution in recognition of the Bell Amarillo Assembly Center's 20th anniversary, noting the honor serves as a fitting opportunity to pay tribute to the organization's success.

"In 1998, Bell announced it would manufacture a new aircraft in Amarillo and in March 1999, work began on the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor, and the following October, the first Osprey made its maiden test flight," the resolution highlighted. "Since then, the company has delivered nearly 400 Bell Boeing V-22 tiltrotors and the aircraft's increased speed, range and endurance transformed the way the United States military plans and executes its missions."

State Rep. Four Price sponsored the resolution, which also added the Bell Amarillo Assembly Center team has historically produced OH-58, UH-1Y, and AH-1Z military helicopters.

"The Bell 525 promises to be the world's most advanced commercial helicopter and the Bell V-280 tiltrotor is expected to shape the future of U.S. Army aviation," the resolution concludes. "For two decades the Bell Amarillo Assembly Center has produced some of the finest helicopters in the world and the company and its dedicated employees take great pride in their outstanding record of achievement."

On its Facebook page the company requested users to share their favorite memory or photographs of Bell Amarillo.