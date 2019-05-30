DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

MetroRail station to close,

Saturday service suspended

Beginning Sunday, Austin will close its downtown MetroRail station for the next several months and suspend Saturday service until late 2019 during the construction of its new downtown station.

Capital Metro is offering customers shuttle service between the downtown station and Plaza Saltillo, which will be MetroRail’s southernmost stop during that time. Officials have added service on MetroExpress routes 980 and 985 to accommodate new riders. Those buses will also begin Saturday service.

The new downtown station will be in roughly the same spot as the current one — on Fourth Street, between Red River and Trinity streets. Officials plan to build an accompanying pedestrian plaza and upgrade a downtown section of the track.

The suspension of the Saturday service is to accommodate the implementation of a positive train control system, which will monitor and control train movements with the goal of protecting trains and passengers.

For more information, visit capmetro.org.

BASTROP

Police warn residents

about phone scam

The Bastrop Police Department is warning residents about scam phone calls being made by someone purporting to be a cop and demanding payment for overdue loans.

The department has received reports of residents being called by someone identifying themselves as a Bastrop police officer before inquiring about overdue loans and demanding payment. The department said the caller threatens residents with an arrest warrant unless payment for the overdue loan is made.

“At no time will a Bastrop police officer contact you in reference to overdue loans or demand monetary payment for overdue loans,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone who has been a victim of a phone scam or has questions and concerns is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency. The Bastrop Police Department may be reached at 512-332-8600.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Senior Activity Center

to host two-day art show

The Lamar Senior Activity Center, at 2874 Shoal Crest Ave., will host its sixth annual Art Show & Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

An artist reception will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The event will showcase the artwork of senior center members of all art experience levels. Art will be for sale, and funds raised will benefit the center and its programs.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Library to celebrate

summer reading program

The summer reading program kickoff celebration will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing.

The free event will include a petting zoo; music from Joe McDermott; a center with science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities; crafts; refreshments; washable tattoos; and a photo booth.

For more information: 512-263-2885.

ROUND ROCK

Sendero 5K

to be run Saturday

The Sendero 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Community Park trail head, behind the Sam Bass Fire Department, 16248 Great Oaks Drive.

This race is one in the Brushy Creek 5K series. The cost is $5 per person or $10 for a family. Proceeds will go toward trail maintenance.

To register: bit.ly/2X3DsRi.

COUPLAND

Dancehall to offer

Thursday teen nights

The Coupland Dancehall, at 101 Hoxie St., will host its summer teen nights program from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, May 30 through Aug. 22.

The event will include a DJ and a teen menu available at the restaurant. The restaurant will be open for parents with a full menu available.

Entry is $10 at the door.

PFLUGERVILLE

Kidfish event

takes place Saturday

Kidfish will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lake Pflugerville, 18216 Weiss Lane.

The event for all ages will include a free fishing contest for ages 16 and younger with prizes. Texas Parks & Wildlife will have casting and basic tackle setup classes during the event, and all attendees can fish in a public body of water without a fishing license for the day.

For more information: pflugervilletx.gov/for-visitors/events/kidfish.

ELGIN

See 'Little Mermaid'

Thursday night at park

The Elgin Parks and Recreation Department will screen “The Little Mermaid” at 8 p.m. Thursday at Elgin Memorial Park, 1127 N. Main St.

The free event will include popcorn, mermaid crafts and concessions available for purchase.

— American-Statesman staff