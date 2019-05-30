The city of Bastrop is getting into the real estate business as an owner of a speculative building. The Bastrop Economic Development Corporation, a taxpayer supported entity reporting to the Bastrop City Council, on May 20 voted to borrow $1.8 million to build a building at the long vacant lot at 921 Main St.

This comes after more than two years of failed attempts to get some entrepreneur to invest in building on the site. Despite the best efforts of knowledgeable people in the real estate business, nobody was found to be interested. That result is understandable given the number of empty buildings in the downtown area. Bastrop does not need another downtown building.

What Bastrop needs is an open area where visitors can gather and where events can be held. Consultants for Visit Bastrop, a destination marketing organization, have confirmed that need and suggested that the gathering place could be the old iron bridge, which has now been put off limits due to its deterioration. Bastrop had such place, the space at 921 Main St., where many concerts and other events were held during celebrations such as Yesterfest and other Main Street and Downtown Business Alliance presentations until it was declared to need repairs. Those repairs can be done at less expense that a speculative building that will burden the taxpayers.

The BEDC has the authority to perform those repairs, despite the fact that the BEDC board was erroneously told before its vote by the executive director that it was without authority to build open spaces or parks because it would not be a jobs creation endeavor. The mistaken interpretation given to the board was confirmed by the BEDC attorney after it was pointed out that Texas Local Government Code Section 555.152 (c) expressly gives BEDC that authority.

The BEDC is currently spending money to build sidewalks and other accoutrements to improve Bastrop’s appeal to visitors. It should do so in this instance and rejuvenate the lot at 921 Main St. for the purposes it was used for many years.

The BEDC decision to borrow the money is subject to ratification or rejection by the Bastrop City Council. Given the emphasis that the City Council is placing on improving Bastrop for visitors to augment sales tax revenues, it seems logical that an unneeded building should be rejected in favor of a viable open space at 921 Main St. This is especially true given the need for funds for many other capital projects including rehabilitating the old iron bridge, replacing the aging electrical and water infrastructure and solving the flooding problems. Speculative real estate deals that the market has proven are not viable are not appropriate at this time.