Waxahachie ISD teacher Jodie Hunter Schenck is set to retire after 30 years of teaching.

She and her family will host an open retirement party from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m on Monday at the Waxahachie Civic Center in the Crape Myrtle room.

“Frankly, she is just a wonderful teacher and person who has done a great job in the WISD,” said Schenck’s husband, Dave Schenck. “I have heard from so many passed and current students over three generations plus teachers as well who have loved knowing Jodie.”

Schenck was voted teacher if the year in 2019 at Howard Junior High School where she taught art. She was also voted teacher of the year in 1998 and 1999.

Through her years of teaching, Schenck was a substitute, reading and art teacher. She began her career in 1979 as a substitute teacher while pursuing a master’s degree in education.

Schenck taught at former Turner Middle School, Wilemon Junior High and Howard.

“These thirty years in teaching have made my life a happy one,” Schenck said in a press release. “I have had the pleasure of enjoying other people’s children and watching them grow up; I’ve even taught long enough to enjoy welcoming second-generation students into my classroom.”