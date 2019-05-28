Coming off a season in which he posted one of the best single-season scoring averages in program history, UT Arlington sophomore Paul Gonzalez has been named to the Sun Belt men's golf all-conference second team, as voted on by the league's head coaches.

Gonzalez led UTA with a 72.90 scoring average, representing the 7th-best in single-season program history. He recorded 12 par-or-better rounds and had a team-best 69.8 finish percentage while signing for four rounds in the 60s.

He saved his best performance for last as he recorded a career-low 66 (5-under) in the final round of the Sun Belt Championship this past month – matching the 11th-best round in program history as part of a tie for 5th place in the three-round tournament (205, 8-under), equaling the 4th-lowest 54-hole score in program history.

Entering the 2019 tournament, that 205 total would have been tied for the 2nd-best score in Sun Belt Championship history, but the four lowest (or tied) totals in conference tournament history occurred this spring.

"It's an extremely well-earned honor and recognition for Paul," said recently-promoted head coach Casey Devoll. "He's put a lot of work in to become one of the best golfers in the conference, and this is only the beginning for him – he can, and will, use this as a springboard and motivation going into the 2019-20 season."

Gonzalez was extremely consistent all year with each of his 30 rounds except one (a 79) coming in at 76 or lower, while his score was used in the team total in 28 of those 30 opportunities. His season- and career-best finish was a tie for 4th at the FGCU Invitational to conclude the fall portion of the schedule, and he secured three top-10 finishes on the campaign.

The Waxahachie native is the third-straight Maverick to land on the Sun Belt second team, joining Aaron Guanlao last year and Tanner Gore in 2017.

Gonzalez enters his junior season in 2019-20 with the program's 3rd-best career scoring average at 73.42 over 62 rounds. Only Zack Fischer (73.10 in 129 rounds) – who recently competed in the PGA TOUR's AT&T Byron Nelson – and current UTA men's golf volunteer assistant coach Paul McConnell (73.17 in 103 rounds) are better.