Midlothian was well represented at the recently held girls' golf state championships.

The Midlothian Heritage girls placed third in the 4A state championships, while ladies from Midlothian High finished tied for sixth in the 5A tournament.

The 4A tournament was held at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, while the 5A tournament was held at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Heritage was led by fourth-place finisher and first-team all-state honoree, Kate Adelmann.

Adelmann fired a 76 on both days of the tournament for a 152-two-day total, which was just one shot back of Ozlyan Juarez (Monahans, 151) and two back of Lamar Fulshear's Tristan Gabbard (150).

Bohyun Park, of Carrollton Ranchview, ran away with first-place honors with a jaw-dropping 126 two-day total (62-64).

Kodi Nolen shot a 167 two-day total (85-82 for the second-best Heritage score posted at the state tournament, while Maddie Sanders shot a 172 (88-84) and Trinity Conrad carded a 192 (97-95).

The Jaguars recorded a 683 two-day team-total, which checked in behind second-place Lampasas (678) and first-place Andrews (649). They were four shots clear of fourth-place Salado (687).

The Heritage girls recorded eight top-three finishes in tournaments this season.

As for the Midlothian girls' golf team, the Lady Panthers carded a 656 two-day team-total to finish tied for sixth with Abilene Wylie in the 5A state tournament.

Grapevine won the team title with a 622-team total, while Frisco Lebanon Trail (626) and Magnolia (631) rounded out the top-three.

Kelly Dunn recorded the highest finish for the Lady Panthers, checking in 16th with a 154 two-day total (75-79).

Tiffany Cao shot a 157 (77-80) during her two-day tournament for Midlothian, while Macie Gaither (85-80, 165), Kylie Campbell (85-95, 180) and Jessica Smith (96-99, 195) rounded out the Lady Panthers tournament.

All nine of these Midlothian ISD golfers will be honored guests at the inaugural All-Ellis County prep sports banquet on June 11 at the Waxahachie Civic Center.