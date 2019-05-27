Growing up in the Missouri Ozarks during the depression of the 1930s we celebrated Decoration Day on May 30 by clearing the cemeteries of debris and placing flowers on the graves of relatives. My memories from grade school age are seeing names on tombstones of people that I had heard of but never seen and meeting strangers who were relatives. There were flags at the cemeteries but even though my father was a disabled veteran of WWI, I cannot remember a military connection.

The most exciting trip of my life was the 2012 Texas South Plains Honor Flight where I finally realized the true meaning of Memorial Day. I learned that each gold star on the World War II Monument represents the loss of 100 men and there were 4,000 gold stars. There are 58,318 names on the Vietnam wall and I haven't seen an accurate account of the number of dead in the Korean conflict, many are still missing. Include WWI, the Civil War and we have lost 1,264,000. These brave men might have been the world leaders of today, but they gave their lives, allowing us to be the doctors, statesmen and entrepreneurs; remember them and what they sacrificed to keep us free.

Being a member of the Honor Flight 2012 brought me in contact with local veterans and organizations for Memorial Day and other veteran events. A coffee klatch of Honor Flight members called Market Street Geezers meets on Monday mornings at Starbucks Coffee Shop - Market Street, 50th and Indiana. They have a Face Book page and website. www.marketstreetgeezers.com

Whether you attend a church program honoring veterans or a backyard barbecue, you are honoring our fallen heroes. It is a time to meditate, to hold each individual for a time in memory where he is forever young. Flying from a carrier, we had no funerals to remember, just an airplane for a coffin beneath the sea.

Now at 94 and the only known survivor of Composite Squadron VC-4, I try even more to keep the memory of my shipmates who died in combat alive. We published a squadron book aboard ship that lists in memoriam those killed in combat on the first page. Since our reunion of 1999 I have published a website and a Facebook page for members of the USS White Plains and Composite Squadron VC-4; now accessed more by descendants than crew.

There have been inquires from young people asking about their uncle or grandfather who was a gunner, fighter pilot or TBM crewman in VC-4 and that makes it all worthwhile when we can verify this information and sometimes email a picture.

The names below were read aloud followed by the simulation of the ship's bell after each name at all reunions of the USS White Plains and VC-4.

Robert G. Evins, George E. Hooper, Harold H. Carson, George H. Laudenslager, James R. Conners, Lance C. Dyer, Leonard L. Stewart, Clyde F. Reams, Roger R. Albright, Karl M. Wood, Clifford G. Richardson, I shall never forget you.

Andy Winnegar lives in Lubbock. He is a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-46.