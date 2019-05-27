Recently, while relaxing in my back yard, I spent part of an afternoon planning the holiday weekend for my wife and I. Recent news alerts dotted the screen as I sought options on my iPad. Many of these notifications were centered around political discourse on border immigration issues and the president’s response to these same issues.

As I read through an article I could not help but reflect on this holiday and the long weekend. The Memorial Day at hand will be the 151st federally recognized Memorial Day Holiday. In 1868, General John A. Logan declared this a day to remember those who have fallen fighting on the battlefield with old glory.

Regardless of your stance on immigration or any other political leanings the following holds true: The United States remains a beacon of freedom where one’s success is only limited by their will and hard work. The United States remains a land that many throughout the world would risk everything to obtain. The United States remains a country that I would risk all to protect.

I spent eight years as an active duty Nuclear Submarine Technician with the United States Navy and 12 years of service in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard. My father served as a paratrooper in the United States Army and my son was a jet engine mechanic in the United States Marine Corps. I know firsthand the hardships my wife and children endured at the height of the Cold War as I traversed the ever-expansive black depths of the seven seas. I know the toll my son’s tour serving in the hot desert sands of the Helmand Province of Afghanistan took on his mother and me. Always wondering and worrying about a knock on the door that would notify us of his death. Thank God I never received that knock.

What was it that drove my father, son and me to voluntarily join the military, regularly risking our lives far from home? For me, a deep-seated belief in the founding principles of our country written in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” I believe this country, more than any other, epitomizes these principles. The brave men and women who serving in the military today undoubtedly believe the same.

Memorial Day honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice laying their life down in the service of this country. The pain of losing a father, son, or brother; a mother, daughter, or sister fighting for their country is beyond comprehension for me. There are some out there who have lost more than one, a sadness most insurmountable I am sure.

The chatter of the news alerts faded into irrelevance as I looked around at my beautiful home. I could not help but think of how I have come to take for granted the many benefits of living in a country that’s values are built on a foundation of personal liberty and self-determination. As we enjoy this upcoming holiday by traveling and meeting with family and friends, let us not forget those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, dreams, and happiness. I offer up a Salute to all of the fallen military members, and a heartfelt thank you to the families that bear the pain of loss so that we maintain the freedom and benefits of being a citizen of the United States of America.

Scott Elliott is a senior manager at Pantex who has served in the U.S. Navy, Army Reserve and Army National Guard.