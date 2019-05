Approximately 300 names are listed on the Ellis County Veteran Memorial that stands outside the Waxahachie Civic Center. Two gentlemen, Perry Giles and David Hudgins, along with a community of support were responsible for its establishment in 2000.

The inscription on the monument reads:

There is no American whose life has not been touched by their legacy. There is no citizen of the world whose existence has not been affected by it. On the battlefield and in peacetime service, our defenders have rendered a glorious legacy, the blessings of liberty, prosperity and hope. If the legacy is to remain intact, then those who benefit from it’s rewards must contemplate its price. It was claimed with courage and blood, with devotion to duty, with self-sacrifice, and with a mighty love of country. They fought for their friends and their buddies. They sacrificed and died for one another. They fought for the chance to one day return home. They fought not for gain, not for territory, but for principles.

The best we can do in their honor is to uphold these principles. Let us never become so comfortable with our freedom that we forget the immeasurable sacrifice by which it was achieved. Your right to life and liberty has been purchased with a terrible price. Don’t waste it. Earn it.

Peace time service memorial

Martin, James T. Navy Waxahachie 8 Sept. 1923

Baucom, Bryne V. A.A.F Milford 30 May 1928

Sumner, Duward F. A.A.F. Waxahachie 17 Apr. 1946

Cox, Glenn Dorsey Navy Waxahachie 26 Apr. 1946

Harrison, Raymond USMC Ennis 7 Nov. 1955

Waedekin, C. A. Jr. USAF Ennis 24 Apr. 1956

Faulkner, Charles E. Navy Red Oak 24 Feb. 1960

Roark, Donald B. Navy Waxahachie 30 Jan. 1963

Marshall, Kyle D. USAF Waxahachie 15 Jan. 1985

Washington, Warren A. Navy Ennis 27 Apr. 1988

Guana, Timothy L. Navy Ennis 12 Oct. 2000

Korean War

Arriaga, Raymond Ennis Army 9 Dec. 1952

Barton, Franklin D. Ellis Co. Army 15 Sept. 1950

Bond, Malcolm D. Ennis Army 25 Nov. 1950

Gurecky, Edwin M. Ennis Army 26 Nov. 1950

Hejny, Raymond F. Ennis Marines 27 Mar. 1953

Honza, Harry Albert Ennis Marines 24 Sept. 1950

Hopkins, Charles G. Ellis Co. Army 3 Dec. 1950

Milner, Wallace D. Ennis Army 25 Apr. 1951

Mooneyham, Calvin L. Ellis Co. Army 18 Sept. 1950

Richardson, Clark B. Ellis Co. Army 6 Nov. 1950

Seay, Earl M. Waxa., Forreston Army 24 July 1950

Sneed, Albert Italy Army 24 July 1952

Tate, Ted N. Waxa., Forreston Air Force 12 July 1952

Taylor, Raymond Luther Waxahachie Army 1 Dec. 1950

Walton, Gussie Vay Italy Marines 20 Sept. 1952

Vietnam War

Allen, Eddie Hugh Waxahachie Marines 27 May 1968

Bell, Edward James Ennis Army 22 Apr. 1967

Burleson, Michael Finnie Waxahachie Marines 19 May 1968

Coley, Billy John Ennis Air Force 20 Dec. 1963

Donaldson, Darrell Wayne Ennis Army 9 Mar. 1969

Esparza, Nicholas Jr. Waxahachie Army 20 Apr. 1969

Gabriel, Charles David Palmer Air Force 6 Jan. 1967

Hammonds, Roy Lee Waxahachie Marines 4 Jan. 1970

Henderson, David B. Jr. Italy Marines 4 Nov. 1968

Jones, Seaborn Dan Red Oak Army 21 Jan. 1968

Langley, Jody Mac Waxahachie Army 10 Apr. 1967

Loyd, Michael Glenn Red Oak Army 7 Sept. 1969

Luna, Julian Forreston Army 9 July 1970

Martinez, Sylvester C. Waxahachie Army 15 June 1971

McFarland, Charles Henry Ferris Marines 4 July 1967

Menton, Albert David Ennis Marines 14 Nov. 1967

Murphy, William Elliott Ennis Army 28 July 1971

World War I

Alexander, James Ferris Army 6 June 1919

Baker, William E. Italy Army 15 Jan. 1917

Brock, Thomas M. Ennis Army 9 Dec. 1917

Cargill, Myrtis B. Italy Marines 24 Apr. 1918

Carter, W. E. Midlothian Army 8 Oct. 1918

Casteel, Benton Italy Army 13 Sept. 1918

Chism, Matt H. Ennis Army 1 Nov. 1918

Clemons, James Bristol Army 14 Aug. 1918

Comer, Donald F. Ennis Army 18 Nov. 1918

Compton, Lon D. Waxahachie Army 7 Dec. 1918

Cook, Holland B. Waxahachie Navy 10 Oct. 1918

Craig, David Earl Midlothian Navy 1 Oct. 1918

Daily, Ercy C. Midlothian Army 13 Oct. 1918

Davis, Van T. Maypearl Army 26 Oct. 1918

Dickerson, Paul Waxahachie Navy 30 Sept. 1918

Evans, Jesse R. Griffith Switch Army 14 Oct. 1918

Feagins, Walter Palmer Army 21 Oct. 1918

Ferguson, James D. Waxahachie Army 20 Dec. 1917

Freemon, Everett Ennis Army 2 Apr. 1918

Green, Joseph Ira Waxahachie Army 21 Apr. 1918

Hagood, Vincent C. Milford Army 18 Mar. 1918

Hall, James J. Palmer Army 30 Oct. 1918

Hart, Hardin Bristol Army 15 Oct. 1918

Herman, Fred B. Ferris Army 16 Dec. 1918

Hulshouser, Baxter Midlothian Army 9 Oct. 1918

Jackson, August Waxahachie Army 23 July 1918

Johnson, Andrew Ennis Army 8 Apr. 1918

Johnson, Leon W. Waxahachie Army 9 Oct. 1918

Johnson, Nells Ennis Army 22 May 1919

Kemble, Joe Roy Sterrett Army 15 July 1918

Kinsala, Thomas Eugene Ferris Army 16 Nov. 1917

Knight, Sidney A. Italy Army 5 Oct. 1918

Laffoon, Hillrey Red Oak Army 12 Dec. 1917

Landers, Harmon B. Ennis Army 16 Oct. 1918

Lummus, William E. S. Ennis Army 13 June 1918

Luther, John C. Rockett Army 15 Oct. 1918

Lyons, William G. Ennis Army 19 Oct. 1918

Marchbanks, JoVan F. Waxahachie Army 25 Oct. 1918

Matthews, Charles Waxahachie Army 25 Sept. 1918

Maxwell, James T. Waxahachie Army 27 Feb. 1919

Morrel, Daniel L. Milford Marines 19 July 1918

Myers, Grover William Italy Navy 16 May 1917

Neloms, Eddie Waxahachie Army 12 Oct. 1918

Rhotenbury, Elda H. Waxahachie Navy 15 Jan. 1918

Richardson, Henry N. Lone Cedar Army 12 Feb. 1918

Rose, Mafa Palmer Army 19 Apr. 1919

Sanders, David D. Waxahachie Army 15 Apr. 1917

Sanders, Hughes Ennis Army 2 Oct. 1918

Shannon, James J. Ennis Army 28 Dec. 1917

Sherrod, William S. Ennis, Bristol Army 12 Sept. 1918

Starr, Milton J. Palmer Army 23 Sept. 1918

Stout, Samuel Donald Ennis Army 9 Oct. 1918

Trojacek, Frank J. Ennis Army 14 Oct. 1918

Voorhies, Clyde C. Midlothian Army 6 June 1918

Wade, Edward Palmer Army 7 Mar. 1918

Witherspoon, David R. Midlothian Army 14 Oct. 1918

Zhanel, John Ennis Army 2 Nov. 1918

World War II

Donald J. Stanford

Red Oak, Army Air Force, Killed in Plane Crash - California, Mar. 3, 1941

James D. Smith

Mt. Peak, Army Air Force, Killed in Plane Crash - Oklahoma, Sept. 28, 1941

Darrow M. Davenport

Waxahachie & Midlothian, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle 1941

Lester C. Ward

Rockett, Army Air Force, Killed in Training, Oct. 18, 1941

Joseph J. Backloupe

Ennis, U.S. Army Engineers, Killed by Plane Crash - Panama, Dec. 12, 1941

Fonnie Marchbanks

Waxahachie & Nash, Royal Air Force, Killed in Action - Singapore, Jan. 20, 1942

Earnest L. Fields

Midlothian, U.S. Navy, USS Langley, Killed in Action – Java Sea, Feb. 27, 1942

G. P. Morgan

Italy, U.S. Navy, Killed in Action – South Pacific, Mar. 1, 1942

Donald D. Skillen

Midlothian, U.S. Navy, USS Pillsbury, Killed in Action – Java Sea, Mar. 1, 1942

Lester Curts

Ovilla, U.S. Army, Died in training, Apr. 21, 1942

Frank Sybert

Italy, Army Air Force, Killed in Action in Philippines, Apr. 30, 1942

Maurice Hamilton

Ferris, U.S. Army Engineer, Killed in Accident on the Alaska Highway, May 11, 1942

Allen F. Sills

Ennis, U.S. Army, Died in Japanese POW Camp, May 30, 1942

David G. Stone

Waxahachie, U.S. Navy, Lost at Sea in Plane Crash – North Atlantic, June 3, 1942

Burton H. Coleman

Maypearl, U.S. Army Chaplain, Killed in Train Accident, June 7, 1942

Henry A. Myers, Jr.

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed in Plane Crash in England, July 26, 1942

William I. Berrier

Maypearl, U.S. Army, Died in Japanese POW Camp in Philippines, Oct. 24, 1942

Boyce M. Nelson

Ellis County, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle, Oct. 30, 1942

Emory D. Barton

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed in Plane Crash in Florida Everglades, Oct. 31, 1942

Thomas H. Williams Jr.

Waxahachie, U.S. Navy, Killed in Action – South Pacific, Nov. 13, 1942

John W. Crow

Waxahachie & Pluto, U.S. Army, Killed in Action – Buna, New Guinea, Nov. 20, 1942

Charles M. Aycock

Plum Grove, U.S. Army, Died in Japanese POW Camp in Philippines, Nov. 28, 1942

James G. Kirkpatrick

Maypearl, Army Air Force, Killed in Plane Crash – Iowa, Nov. 30, 1942

Reginald D. Tolar

Ennis, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle, Dec. 22, 1942

Emil F. Trojacek

Telico, U.S. Army, Killed in Action – Buna, New Guinea, Dec. 31, 1942

Herman T. Shaw

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action – New Guinea, Jan. 8, 1943

Johnnie A. Mack

Ellis County, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle, Jan. 17, 1943

Harry O. Green

Forreston, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Europe, Mar. 7, 1943

George Dixon

Ellis County, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle, Mar. 13, 1943

Bernice W. Bradley

Milford, U.S. Navy, Died from Sudden Illness - Utah, Mar. 24, 1943

Marion R. Mitchell

Maypearl & Avalon , U.S. Navy, Killed in Action – North Atlantic, Apr. 6, 1943

Charles W. Ritchie

Palmer, U.S. Army, Killed in Action – North Africa, Apr. 10, 1943

James T. Ham

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Accident – California, Apr. 26, 1943

F. Nesmith Jackson

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed in Plane Crash – Wyoming, May 4, 1943

Robert S. Youngblood, Jr.

Ferris, U.S. Navy, Killed in Plane Crash – Washington, May 12, 1943

Bennie F. (Ross) Jones

Forreston & Waxahachie, U.S. Navy, Lost at Sea – North Atlantic, May 17, 1943

Leon Menges

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Died in Japanese POW Camp in Philippines, June 29, 1943

Clinton H. Greene

Ennis, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Sicily, July 9, 1943

Olin C. Trull

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Died in Training – Florida, July 27, 1943

Cecil W. Manning

Waxahachie & Howard, U.S. Army, Killed in North Africa, Aug. 1, 1943

Marion L. Handley

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed in Accident – Florida, Aug. 6, 1943

Cecil E. Barker

Crisp & Palmer, U.S. Army, Killed in Action – North Africa, Aug. 11, 1943

John C. Edwards

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action – Sicily, Aug. 16, 1943

Edward Steadham Jr.

Ellis County, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle, Aug. 29, 1943

Will A. Yates

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed in Action – Mediterranean, Sept. 4, 1943

Harris W. Winford

Palmer, U.S. Army, Killed in Accident – Trinidad, Sept. 15, 1943

Cecil M. Tollerson

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action, Sept. 18, 1943

Myron F. Rogers

Ennis, U.S. Marine Corps, Killed in Plane Crash – Texas, Sept. 18, 1943

John W. Williams

Milford, Army Air Force, Killed in Plane Crash Training New Pilots – Florida, Sept. 19, 1943

Andy W. Perkins

Italy, U.S. Army, Died of Wounds in Italy, Sept. 23, 1943

John B. Bailey

Ennis, U.S. Navy, Lost in Submarine Service near Japan, Oct. 11, 1943

Nimrod S. Shipp

Sardis, Merchant Mariner, Killed in Accident at Sea, Oct. 20, 1943

J. L. Graves

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed in Action near Portugal, Oct. 25, 1943

Frank Townsell

Ellis County, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle, Nov. 11, 1943

Edward Collard

Alma, U.S. Army, Died from Tropical Fever contracted in New Guinea, Nov. 13, 1943

John S. Newlin

Ennis, Army Air Force, Missing in Action, Nov. 24, 1943 – Pacific Theater

Richard W. Love

Midlothian, Army Air Force, Killed in Plane Crash at Del Rio, TX, Nov. 24, 1943

Whittington H. Nichols, Jr.

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed in Plane Crash, Nov. 31, 1943

Oscar C. Bratcher

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action at Cassino, Italy, Dec. 15, 1943

Samuel D. Dillard

Midlothian, Army Air Force, Killed in Plane Crash – Brazil, Jan. 22, 1944

John M. Gallman

Italy, Army Air Force, Killed in Accident – England, Feb. 1, 1944

George M. Goddard Jr.

Ennis, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Germany, Feb. 22, 1944

Columbus M. Collins

Palmer, U.S. Army, Died in Japanese POW Camp, Feb. 28, 1944

Horace W. Armstrong

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Italy, Mar. 5, 1944

Jack C. Davis

Ferris, U.S. Army, Killed in Action, Mar. 9, 1944

Acklee Creed

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action at Bougainville, Mar. 16, 1944

Edgar P. Muirhead

Lone Elm, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Europe, Mar. 16, 1944

Basilio Garcia

Ellis County, U.S. Army, Killed in Action, Apr. 16, 1944

John J. Zhanel

Ennis, U.S. Army, Died of Wounds from the Battle of Salerno, Italy, Apr. 21, 1944

Edwin F. Vrla

Ennis, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over France, Apr. 29, 1944

Newton F. Callaway

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle, May 1, 1944

James M. Webb, Jr.

Waxahachie, U.S. Marine Corps, Killed in Plane Crash – Virginia, May 2, 1944

Maxie M. Mills

Palmer, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Crete, May 9, 1944

Edward G. Ventrca

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action at Anzio, June 4, 1944

Jessie F. Cleveland

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action on Normandy Beach, June 6, 1944

Roscoe E. Wilson

Mt. Peak, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over English Channel, June 6, 1944

M. Hubert Allen

Waxahachie & Boyce, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Normandy, June 11, 1944

Jesse L. Nicklas

Ennis & Ferris, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in France, June 12, 1944

Charles L. Ricks, Jr.

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Italy, June 13, 1944

Howell T. Ray

Ennis, U.S. Army, Died in Training – Tyler, TX, June 21, 1944

Joseph H. Henderson Jr.

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action, July 1, 1944

Allen T. Fowler

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in France, July 13, 1944

James E. Rountree

Ellis County, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in France, July 14, 1944

Louis O. Toupal

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action – South Pacific, July 23, 1944

Joe R. Singleton

Mt. Peak, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in France, Aug. 9, 1944

Sidney A. Wiggins

Maypearl, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in France, Aug. 9, 1944

John B. Thompson

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Europe, Aug. 10, 1944

Walter T. McNeil

Ennis, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Hungary, Aug. 21, 1944

Walter L. Barr

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in France, Aug. 28, 1944

John H. Adair

Forreston & Avalon, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Czechoslovakia, Aug. 29, 1944

Neeland Sublett

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action – Europe, Sept. 1, 1944

Joe F. Mach

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in France, Sept. 2, 1944

Arther J. Whiteley

Garrett, U.S. Army, Killed in Action, Sept. 12, 1944

Edward T. Farmer

Ennis, U.S. Army, Died Sept. 25, 1944

Robert D. Crumpton

Ennis, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Germany, Sept. 28, 1944

Ercy W. Dewberry

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed in Training Plane Crash – Washington, Aug. 9, 1944

William T. Miller

Auburn, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in France, Oct. 9, 1944

Jack W. Hutchison

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle, Oct. 13, 1944

James E. McBride

Italy, U.S. Marine Corps, Killed Oct. 1944

Milton M. Hejkal

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action while a Japanese POW, Oct. 24, 1944

Sylvan M. Hammond

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action on Morotai Island, New Guinea, Oct. 24, 1944

Leland E. Wickliffe

Ferris, U.S. Navy, USS Belleau Wood, Killed in Action – South Pacific, Oct. 30, 1944

Donald P. Talkington

Ferris, U.S Navy, Lost at Sea, Nov. 10, 1944

Guy A. Youngblood

Ennis, Army Air Force, Accidentally Killed in France, Nov. 10, 1944

James R. Spurgeon

Hopewell, U.S. Army, Killed in Action on Leyte, Nov. 12, 1944

Hubert Autrey

Bristol & Palmer, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Nov. 17, 1944

Joe E. Houdek

Ennis, Army Air Force, Killed in Training, Bandera, TX, Nov. 17, 1944

Jack H. Lewis

Ellis County, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Italy, Nov. 22, 1944

Wilson R. Baxter

Ferris, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Nov. 28, 1944

J. R. Peacock

Milford, U.S. Navy, Killed in Action – South Pacific, Nov. 29, 1944

Raymond F. Clark

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action Nov. 30, 1944

J. H. Farrar

Palmer, Army Air Force, Killed in Action at Leyte, Dec. 2, 1944

Alvin L. Deeds

Midlothian & Onward, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Germany, Dec. 5, 1944

George H. Yarbrough

Waxahachie, U.S. Navy, Killed in Action – South Pacific, Dec. 14, 1944

Edwin L. Billman

Midlothian, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Belgium, Dec. 17, 1944

Charley W. Windham

Italy, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Belgium, Dec. 23, 1944

John B. Naughton

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Northern Italy, Dec. 24, 1944

Malcolm L. Schwartz

Palmer, Army Air Force, Died in Accident, Dec. 26, 1944

Fred Reyther

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action Dec. 29, 1944

James P. Zahnen

Ennis, U.S. Army, Died Non- Battle, Jan. 1, 1945

Elton K. Fisher

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Europe, Jan. 2, 1945

Harry Stein

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Battle of the Bulge, Jan. 7, 1945

Miller P. Warren, Jr.

Midlothian & Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action while a Japanese POW, Jan. 9, 1945

Roy Flippen

Ferris, U.S. Army, Killed in Action while a Japanese POW, Jan. 9, 1945

Vernon Richardson

Oak Grove, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Jan. 9, 1945

Pablo Tapia

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action Jan. 13, 1945

Charles Frazier

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Jan. 13, 1945

Willard H. Taylor

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action at Luzon, Jan. 15, 1945

Johnny G. Vrana

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Train Accident in France, Jan. 17, 1945

John T. Moore

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Jan. 30, 1945

DeBerry Melton

Lone Elm, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Belgium, Feb. 2, 1945

Carl W. Jones

Milford. U.S. Navy, Killed in Training – Corpus Christi, Feb. 4, 1945

Tom Winn, Jr.

Waxahachie, U.S. Navy, Lost at Sea in Plane Crash, Feb. 7, 1945

James L. Lyons

Ennis & Oak Grove, U.S. Army, Died of Wounds - Luzon, Feb. 11, 1945

S. L. Walker

Ellis County, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Italy, Feb. 13, 1945

Joe R. Crow

Ennis, U.S. Marine Corps, Killed in Action in Iwo Jima, Feb. 20, 1945

Paul E. Barnett

Ferris & Trumbull, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Philippines, Feb. 20, 1945

Calvin A. Sealy

Palmer, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in France, Feb. 20, 1945

Tommie L. Harris

Waxahachie & Bristol, U.S. Army, Killed on Luzon, Feb. 24, 1945

Robert D. Alsup

Waxahachie & Midlothian, U.S. Marine Corps, Killed in Action on Iwo Jima, Feb. 24, 1945

Joe T. Zhanel

Telico, U.S. Army, Died of Wounds – Europe, Feb. 25, 1945

Walter J. Windham

Italy, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Feb. 27, 1945

David I. Binder

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Feb. 28, 1945

Jack Beaty

Waxahachie & Forreston, U.S. Army Engineers, Killed in Action in N. Italy, Feb. 28, 1945

Eurby W. Bearden

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Mar. 2, 1945

James “Jimmy” W. Goodwin

Midlothian, U.S. Marine Corps, Killed in Action on Iwo Jima, Mar. 7, 1945

Jack Lummus

Ennis & Alma, U.S. Marine Corps, Killed in Action on Iwo Jima, Mar. 8, 1945

Cyrus M. McCaskill

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Mar. 8, 1945

James “Airdale” W. Goodwin

Ennis, U.S. Marine Corps, Killed in Action on Iwo Jima, Mar. 9, 1945

William T. Pierce

Ennis, U.S. Marine Corps, Killed in Action on Iwo Jima, Mar. 13, 1945

James L. Patterson

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed Mar. 1945

Refugio G. Navarro

Ennis, U.S. Army, Died from Training Accident, Mar. 17, 1945

J. L. Loyd

Forreston, U.S. Army Engineers, Killed in Action in Germany, Mar. 25, 1945

H. B. Colston

Telico & Palmer, Killed in Action – Europe, Mar. 26, 1945

Henry E. Morris

Midlothian, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Mar. 31, 1945

Luther R. Lusk

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Apr. 1, 1945

Billy T. Raines

Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Apr. 1, 1945

J. Lewis Jarratt

Five Points, U.S. Army, Died from Illness as a German POW, Apr. 2, 1945

John W. Mayfield

Ennis, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Apr. 2, 1945

Patrick L. Dillard

Midlothian, Army Air Force, Killed in Action over Germany, Apr. 5, 1945

Eugene F. Bratcher, Jr.

Maypearl & Waxahachie, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, Apr. 6, 1945

Raymond M. Bush

Ennis & Alma, U.S. Army, Killed in Action on Okinawa, Apr. 10, 1945

Theodore R. Curby

Maypearl, U.S. Navy, USS Daly, Killed in Action near Okinawa, Apr. 24, 1945

Ezelle O. Bailey

Lone Elm, U.S. Navy, USS Frederick Davis, Killed in Action – North Atlantic, Apr. 24, 1945

E. Murrell Goodloe

Red Oak, U.S. Army, Killed in Action in Germany, May 3, 1945

Benny L. Wilson

Ferris, U.S. Navy, USS Morrison, Killed in Action near Okinawa, May 4, 1945

Cecil E. Batte

Italy, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle – South Pacific, May 5, 1945

Jackson B. Ross

Ennis, Army Air Force, Killed in Action at Luzon, May 27, 1945

Grady L. Davis

Italy, U.S. Marine Corps, Killed in Action on Okinawa, June 20, 1945

James W. Sargent

Ellis County, U.S. Army, Died Non-Battle – Europe, July 28, 1945

J. B. Colleps

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed Training New Air Crews – San Angelo, TX, June 29, 1945

John G. Cornwell

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Killed Dropping Supplies to Japanese POW Camp, Aug. 30, 1945

Robert L. Abbott

Waxahachie, Army Air Force, Died of Wounds from Pacific Theater, Nov. 25, 1945