Scarborough Renaissance Festival closes out its 39th season with the Last Huzzah — a grand celebration of music, merriment and magic throughout the Village of Scarborough — over the three-day Memorial Day Weekend.

Visitors can join in the fun of the all new Games of Scarborough and have the chance to win fabulous prizes each day of the holiday weekend. Get all the details and register to participate by 1:30 p.m. each day at the front gate.

On Memorial Day Monday, Scarborough Renaissance Festival will pay tribute to servicemen and women by inviting all current and retired military service members to march in Scarborough's Grande Parade at 1:00 p.m.

Each service member will receive a complimentary yellow sash so that everyone can recognize his or her service. Servicemen and women can get details on the parade at the festival's front gate and pick up their sashes at the Village Armoury across from the Birds of Prey exhibitions by noon on Monday.

Immediately following the parade, there will be a special memorial and tribute ceremony for fallen servicemen and women at the festival's Olde Chess Field. As always, active duty Military members are offered an admission discount of $4 when they show their military ID at the festival ticket booth.

"We invite everyone to come out this weekend for the final three days of our 2019 season to experience the splendor and magic that is Scarborough Renaissance Festival," stated Coy Sevier, general manager of Scarborough Renaissance Festival, in a press release. "There is no place quite like Scarborough for interactive fun, lively entertainment, amazing crafts and artisan and we look forward to wrapping up our 2019 season with an awesome final weekend this Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday – you don't want to miss it!".

Visitors to the festival are sure to enjoy full-combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, 25-plus stages of interactive and unique entertainment, the Mermaid Lagoon, Renaissance Combat competitions and Knighting ceremonies. Festivalgoers will also discover exquisite one-of-a-kind treasures at the 200-plus shops and fantastic artisan demonstrations along with Renaissance rides, games of skill, and food and drink fit for a king.

The limited engagement performers for this weekend include Dr. Judas Lynch and Ms. Magnolia Strange, which are a crew of escape artists with fantastical narratives and death-defying stunts. There is also Sir Guy and the Dragon with a heroic hero with tales of heroism, the Pride of Ireland bringing the mirth and magic of the Emerald Isle through songs, jokes and banter, and the Stonhenj Players — a mixed a cappella group singing shanties, Celtic ballads, English traditional and comedy originals.

Festivalgoers can likewise explore the creations of St. Thomas Brass Rubbings, Silverleaf Costumes, Living Art & Lanterns, Fuglyware Pottery, and Gentry Jewelry, the festival's guest artisans.

The wines featured this weekend at the daily wine tasting events will be decoding wine labels and the daily beer tasting events will feature flagship beers. The tasting events have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. Participants must be 21 or older to attend.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays — Memorial Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Scarborough Renaissance Festival is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off I-35E at exit 399B. From Austin or Waco, follow I-35E north to Exit 399.

Admission is $28 for adults and $13 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and under are admitted free. Parking is free compliments of Waxahachie Nissan.

Tickets are available online and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores. Discount coupons can be found at Waxahachie Nissan. The festival is sponsored by Dr Pepper.

For more information visit SRFestival.com or on Facebook and Twitter at @SRFestival or on Instagram @theSRFestival.