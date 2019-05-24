SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas Tech long jumpers Charles Brown, Justin Hall and Odaine Lewis were among six Red Raiders who clinched trips to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships during the first day of the NCAA West Preliminary.

Pole vaulters Brandon Bray and Drew McMichael survived a jump-off to advance to the NCAA outdoor, and high jumper Zarriea Willis clinched her fourth trip to the national meet.

Thursday was the first of three days of competition at Cal State Sacramento's Hornet Stadium. At both the West Preliminary and the East Preliminary at North Florida in Jacksonville, the numbers in each individual event are reduced from 48 to the 12 who qualify for the NCAA championships June 5-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. The relays at each regional are cut from 24 to 12.

Tech hurdler Norman Grimes, sprinters Divine Oduduru and Andrew Hudson and middle-distance runner Jonah Koech won first-round heats to advance to quarterfinal rounds in Sacramento. Koech and Vincent Crisp both were automatic qualifiers to the quarterfinal round, Koech by finishing first in his his heat of the 800 meters and Crisp by finishing second in another 800 heat.

Women's long jumper Ivy Walker was the only Tech athlete ranked in the top 12 in the West region who competed Thursday and didn't make the cut. Walker's best mark of 18 feet, 8 inches was 41st in her field of 48.

Throwers and jumpers get only three attempts in the regional competition, putting the pressure on to get in legal jumps and throws. The Red Raiders mostly dodged that bullet.

Brown went 25 feet, 4 3/4 inches in the men's long jump for fifth, Hall (25-3 1/4) was sixth and Lewis (24-7 3/4) was 10th.

The pole vault came down to two vaulters from Tech and two from Texas A&M competing for three berths at the national meet. The four tied for 10th at 17-5 but missed at 17-7, and then Bray, McMichael and A&M's Carl Johansson advanced in the jump-off. With bar at 17-5 for the jump-off, Bray cleared on his first attempt and McMichael on his second.

Willis, this year's NCAA high jump champion indoors, needed to clear only 5-8 3/4 to advance to Austin.

Chelsey Cole missed advanced in the long jump by less than 2 inches, her mark of 19-11 good for 15th.

For runners, Thursday was about advancing to the next round. Grimes won his heat in the 400 meters with a time of 50.49 seconds. In the 100, Oduduru (10.17) and Hudson (10.27) finished first in heats of the 100 meters, and Koech needed only a 1:51.17 to take his heat in the 800.

Alaysha Johnson advanced to the next round of the women's 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.59.