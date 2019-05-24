Here's the Daily Light's look at things to do this weekend around Ellis County:

1. The Webb Gallery will feature new work by artists from northern states and even Texas art. Original paintings by Ike E. Morgan, from Texas, will be showcased. The painter is known for his presidential work. Weavings by Ricky Bearghost from Portland, Oregon will display his colorful and unique pieces. Lastly, new drawings and tramp art by Taylor W. Rushing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be exhibited. The event opens May 26 and will take place until July 21. On Opening day, entertainment will be provided by DJ Jackie Dunn Smith from 1› p.m. Mimosas, bloody Marys and Micheladas will be served. The Webb Gallery is located at 209 W. Franklin St.

2. The 21st anniversary Ennis Polkafest Run will take place on Saturday and starts bright and early. Registration is at 5:45—6:45 a.m. and the 10K race begins at 7 a.m., the one-mile fun run/walk will start at 7:10 a.m. The 5K race takes off at 7:30 a.m. and the awards will be presented at 8:30 a.m. Adults (14 and over) pay before May 15, $30 the day of and kids ages 7 through 13 pay $15. For more information, log onto http://www.polkafestrun.com. The race will take place at Lone Star Fitness, located at 2405 Yorktown Dr. in Ennis.

3. Splatter your friends with paint during Black Ops Saturday. Duck and cover for a cause in the Free The Streets paintball game. It’s $20 to get into the warzone with equipment and your first round of ammo. Be sure to bring extra rounds to keep the fun going. You may ask: war, what is it good for? But rest assured — all the funds raised from your shooting spree will fund Free The Streets nonprofit which focuses on promoting self-awareness and empowerment of young people in underprivileged areas.

4. Earthtones Greenery, Inc. takes you on an adventure through Middle Earth this Saturday. Create fun whimsical miniature gardens based off the homes for barefooted Hobbits in the Shire. The class is fun for all ages and a chance to bring the whole family together. The little gardens come equipped with the famous Hobbit round door, but you better hurry. There are 25 spots available on the road to the Shire. It is $35 per creation and families can pair up to build on together. Classes start at 3 p.m. at Earthtones Greenery located at 810 E Main Street in Midlothian.

5. Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home is inviting veterans and other Waxahachie residents to honor fallen soldiers this Memorial Day.

Two buses, provided by Brown Street Church, will transport up-to-80 individuals to the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

A light breakfast will be served promptly at 8 a.m. at the funeral home and will begin to load the buses at 9 a.m. Expected arrival to the cemetery grounds is between 10:30 — 11 a.m.

The ceremony will take place from noon until 1 p.m. and will include a military salute and fly over. A lunch provided by the funeral home will be served on the return to Waxahachie, and the expected arrival time is 3 p.m.

Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery is the sixth national cemetery in Texas and the 118th in the national cemetery system.

Currently, more than 1.5 million veterans live in the state of Texas and approximately 460,000 reside in the cemetery's service area. The Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery has developed 152 acres of the 638-acre cemetery providing 85,778 casketed sites and 31,918 columbaria/garden niches for cremated remains. Fully developed, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery will provide burial space for 280,000 eligible veterans and dependents.

To register for the free event, call the funeral home at 972-694-5068.