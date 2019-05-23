The Austin City Council is meeting Thursday at City Hall and may take pivotal action on the future of the Austin Convention Center.

The council is also considering three ordinances related to dockless scooters that could put in place a franchise model that would give the Council wide-ranging authority over what companies can operate in Austin.

For the convention center, Council Member Kathie Tovo is bringing a resolution that, among a slate of other items related to southeastern downtown such as the Palm School, would declare support for the center's expansion.

Before the meeting began, the Council is paid tribute to Master Sgt. Jonathan J. Dunbar, a 36-year-old Austin soldier killed in Syria in March 2018. Mayor Steve Adler gave Dunbar's family a proclamation.

Dunbar’s awards and decorations included the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, the Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, among numerous other honors, an Army spokesman said.

