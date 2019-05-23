The Gold Award is known as the highest accolade presented to Girl Scout leaders, and this year, two Midlothian students were recognized with the honor.

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas hosted the 2019 Gold Award ceremony to award 150 females across the region.

Macy Bell is a senior at Midlothian Heritage High and realized resources to encourage young artists lacked in the area and devoted her time to change that. She worked with the Midlothian Youth Arts Council, a nonprofit for young artists to connect and learn from each other and exhibit art in the community.

Bell partnered with the nonprofit to create a youth program.

Through Macy’s leadership, the new offshoot helped to inspire the young artists and also give more members of the community an appreciation for art. Going forward, they will help in the development of the new amphitheater in Midlothian and the Midlothian Arts Festival to ensure their continued involvement related to arts in the community.

Mickaela Cook, a Midlothian High senior, referenced her project as the Cinderella Closet, as she aimed to allow more students to attend prom and banquets.

The closet was reorganized and further promoted by Cook. It now contains suitable dresses which could be borrowed by a student who might not have the financial means otherwise to attend the events.

She and her volunteers cleaned the closet, determined which dresses to keep and then sorted them by color and size. Posters and an Instagram account then advertised the Cinderella Closet, including general information on borrowing and returning the dresses. The Fashion Club will maintain the closet for annual use and continue to accept new donations. Mickaela will graduate from Midlothian High School in 2019.

This prestigious designation recognizes girls in grade ninth through 12th that demonstrate extraordinary leadership through intensive, multi-year projects that have a significant impact in the community.

Recipients developed and implemented innovative, lasting solutions to local or global issues. Spending more than 80 hours to complete the Gold Award project, individuals take action on an issue they are passionate about and develop organizational, leadership and networking skills.

“Earning a Girl Scout Gold Award is the most significant award a young woman can earn and I am proud to recognize this year’s honorees for their commitment to improving their communities,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, chief executive officer for the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “Gold Award Girl Scouts are impressive. I am continually amazed at the high-impact initiatives these young women take on, and at their dedication to making a positive impact. These are the girls who will go on to solve the local and global problems of the future, and that you’ll want to hire.”

Gold Award recipients developed projects that seek to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems– from human trafficking to pollution to education access to expanded STEM opportunities for girls in underserved communities.

According to the official press release, Girl Scouts aims to build a pipeline of strong, confident girls. As the expert in how girls learn, Girl Scouts provides relevant programming that focuses on life skills, STEM, entrepreneurship and the outdoors – helping girls develop the confidence to know they can do anything they put their minds to.

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves more than 25,000 girls and 12,000 adult volunteers across 32 counties. In 2018, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas opened the STEM Center of Excellence, a 92-acre state-of-the-art camp just outside of Dallas where girls can experience programs in astronomy, robotics, coding, computer science and more.

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas was recognized as a 2018 Tech Titan Technology Advocate Finalist, 2017 Million Women Mentors Stand Up for STEM Award, and 2016 CNM Connect Nonprofit of the Year.

