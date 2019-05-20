25 years ago:

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A panel of scientists recommended the government approve a drug to battle the AIDS virus - but with strong warnings that doctors don't know enough about the medicine to say who should take it.

50 years ago:

SAIGON - Enemy gunners blasted a U.S. Marine helicopter base outside Da Nang with 20 Soviet-built 122mm rockets Sunday night and one landed among scores of men watching an open-air movie.

75 years ago:

Spring activities will be closed this week when study and federated clubs have their final teas, luncheons, installations and programs.

100 years ago:

The great Centenary drive is on in full blast this week. The drive in which the Methodist people undertook to raise $35,000,000 started at twelve o'clock last Sunday, and a well organized body of workers began a canvas of the Methodist membership in Lubbock at that time.