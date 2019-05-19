Cotton Center native Jeremy McFerrin knows how hard trust is to gain.

That’s why the second-year Monterey boys basketball coach has done all he can do show his players that they can put all their confidence in him. Whether it be meeting his family or sharing parts of his own life, McFerrin has been able to get his players to see that he cares, resulting in them buying into his program.

Turning around a 12-win season his first year, McFerrin led the Plainsmen to the Region I-5A semifinals and is the 2018-19 LSV Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. This is McFerrin’s third coach of the year nod, earning the honor in 2012 and 2017 with Trinity Christian.

“I think trust was a big word that we used the last two years, just kind of knowing that when I say I’m doing this, I’m doing it,” McFerrin said. “When you say you’re going to do something, I expect you to do it. Now there’s accountability. When they start to trust you and know that you truly care, then I think that really turned the page of them being able to trust the new guy in my second year.”

McFerrin only lost a couple players from the previous season, leaving a core that understood what he was trying to do. He also credits assistant coach Josh Davis, a former Monterey and Samford University basketball player, with helping him to get the best out of every player.

The Plainsmen tied for second in District 3-5A and lost a coin toss — dropping McFerrin to 0-3 in coin tosses at Monterey — to be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, which didn’t bother them. The team advanced four rounds in the postseason with a final loss to eventual state champion Mansfield Timberview.

“I think this year, guys used their athleticism on defense but then offensively, we were patient and really were selfless with sharing the ball and trusting one another,” McFerrin said. “They start really knowing it’s a team game and we’ve got to buy in. Once we do that and once we trust our teammates that they’re going to do their part, I’m going to do my part then we all work together well and you can get some wins that way.”

Much of creating that team-first mentality centers around highlighting each player’s strength while knowing one’s role. McFerrin emphasizes that those who play limited minutes are just as important as those who play the majority of the game. No one role overpowers another.

Now that the Plainsmen have seen that McFerrin cares and that his system works, they’ll be ready to roll and possibly make a deep run in the postseason again.

“The guys have been fun. It’s been an enjoyable atmosphere and them seeing the big picture of it all,” McFerrin said. “We may have not got the individual accolades as players that you get at district meetings and state, but we’ve had a better year and as a team as a whole, that’s so much better."