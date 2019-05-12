Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending May 6:

• Great Plains Equipment Rentals LLC, 467 E. Highway 62

• On the Heels New Age Boutique, 2110 14th St., Apt. B

• DLT Electric, 1807 E. First Place

• South Plains Grass, 4801 N. Interstate 27

• Mak Till, 4510 Ironton Ave., Apt. 3102

• Mi Panaderia, 3816 34th St.

• Sweet Street Bakery, 4608 30th St.

• Jackson T. Hicks, 1940 Texas Ave.

• Golf Shop, 5302 Ave. Q, Ste. 14

• Cortez & Co., 3715 37th St.

• Liberty Landscaping, 4616 63rd St.

• American Auto Clinic, 2301 Fourth St.

• One Stop, 301 N. University Ave.

• Exclusive Collision Auto Repair, 12216 Highway 87

• Garcia Auto Sales, 8901 Highway 87, Unit 63

• Morayma Lorenza Martinez, 2916 78th St.

• Raider Garage Doors, 11808 Highway 87, Unit 14

• West Texas Outdoor Living LLC, 3310 125th St.

• Happy Hippie Pet Treats, 7108 Zoar Ave.

• Llano Estacado Cattle Co., 4402 122nd St., Ste. 100

• Sweet Sugarbelle LLC, 6905 72nd St.

• Turf Pro Landscapes, 6317 73rd St., Apt. 211