Smithville and Elgin are implementing new strategies to deal with vehicles parked in public properties or on a city right-of-way.

In Smithville, the City Council on April 8 amended its code of ordinances to prohibit parking trailers or commercial vehicles in the public right-of-way for more than 24 hours, and to limit the time a recreational vehicle, such as RVs and travel trailers, can be parked in the right-of-way to seven days during a 60-day period if it’s being occupied.

“On any given day in our community, there are 75-100 trailers, commercial vehicles, and recreational vehicles permanently parked and/or stored in the public ROW that create a safety hazard and in some cases are in disrepair and unsightly,” Smithville City Manager Robert Tamble said in a statement. “Changes to the ordinance were necessary to address this issue and clarify the conditions for parking in the ROW.”

Smithville used to enforce its ordinance governing parked vehicles in the right-of-way on a complaint basis, as per the direction from a past council over a decade ago, Tamble said. Beginning in July, the city will enforce the rules on a uniform basis.

“The city is asking all citizens to relocate any unattended commercial vehicle, trailer or recreational vehicle from the ROW on or before July 9, 2019, in advance of a citywide code enforcement campaign,” Tamble said.

As per the ordinance, commercial vehicles may not be parked unattended in the right-of-way more than 24 hours; trailers may not be parked unattended in the right-of-way more than 24 hours whether or not connected to a motor vehicle; recreational vehicles may not be parked in the right-of-way unless being used for temporary habitation, such as for visiting relatives, and the vehicle may not be parked in the right-of-way for more than seven days in a 60-day period; and truck tractors may be parked in the right-of-way without a semi-trailer as long as the vehicle does not block traffic or traffic sight lines.

“Our goal is to maintain our city in a manner that conveys a sense of community pride and ownership,” Tamble said. “After July 9, 2019, property owners allowing trailers, commercial vehicles, and recreational vehicles (RVs) to be parked and/or stored in a manner that does not comply with this ordinance will be subject to violation/penalty.”

Penalties include fines of up to $500 per day.

In Elgin, junked or inoperable vehicles have been a growing problem in recent years, City Manager Tom Mattis said, and city police and code enforcement officers will begin patrolling the city for vehicles that are inoperable and have been parked for more than 72 consecutive hours on public property, including any right-of-way, or for vehicles parked for 30 consecutive days or more on private property and does not have an unexpired license plate affixed to it.

As per the Elgin city code, a junked vehicle that is visible from a public place, public right-of-way or other public or private property is considered a public nuisance and subject to abatement.

“In the past, the city typically embraced a ‘complaint driven’ approach to code enforcement, which is normal in most small, rural communities,” Mattis said. “That approach, however, is fraught with problems; most notably that it can make the city appear inconsistent and haphazard in its enforcement of the rules.

“This new approach may appear to some a little less personal than how we have addressed similar issues in the past, but we are confident that this effort will provide a comprehensive and consistent response to this problem throughout the entire city.”

Mattis said Wednesday that Elgin police and code enforcement officers will begin enforcing its inoperable vehicle rules within a week to 10 days.

“This new effort will include the combined efforts of the EPD and code enforcement staff,” Mattis said. “In the past, these departments operated independently in this regard, which contributed to inconsistencies and confusion on the part of the general public. Some issues associated with junk/ inoperable vehicles are traffic violations (EPD), while others are city code violations (when located on private property).”

Elgin’s ordinance notes that the rules do not apply to a junked vehicle that is enclosed within a building where the car is not visible from the street or other public or private property; a vehicle stored or parked in a lawful manner on private property in connection with the business of a licensed vehicle dealer or junkyard; or an antique or special interest vehicle stored by a motor vehicle collector on the collector’s property, if the vehicle and the outdoor storage area is maintained in a way that does not pose a health hazard and are screened from ordinary public view.

In its comprehensive sweep throughout the city, officers will be specifically targeting violations to local and state laws, including parking on or obstructing sidewalks, parking a vehicle facing the wrong direction on the street, parking more than 18 inches away from the curb, parking long vehicles and trailers on city streets, abandoned motor vehicles, junk vehicles/boats/trailers/recreation vehicles that are visible to the public, and vehicles parked within 15 feet of a fire hydrant or within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection.

“This is not a situation where there are new rules or laws,” Mattis said. “It’s just a matter of a more uniform enforcement of existing code requirements and traffic laws.”