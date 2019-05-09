Citizens for Responsible Beverage Laws, a group behind the measure to legalize the sale of liquor in Erath County, is kicking the effort into high-gear as the petition deadline looms.

The group needs 4,400 signatures of registered voters by 5 p.m. Friday, May 17, for the measure to be placed on the November ballot.

“We are in the process of gathering the petitions to see where we are at,” said Phil Greer, owner of Greer’s Ranch Cafe. “We are still coming up short (on signatures), but I think it’s attainable. We just need to get the petitions to the people.”

Greer said the group is planning to visit businesses and knock on doors in the final days leading up to the deadline.

Several local establishments are supporting the effort, saying it will make running restaurants and bars easier for business owners, while enticing new businesses to the area.

“This is about business. It’s about making Stephenville better,” said Court Cole, owner of Bull Nettle.

Greer said residents who haven’t already signed the petition can do so through next Thursday at Greer’s, Bull Nettle, Casa Azteca, Caam’s and the Pizza Place.

“This is something we strongly support,” said Kayleigh Caamano, owner of Caam’s. “The law is outdated and we hope this passes.”