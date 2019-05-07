Cedar Valley Middle School in Round Rock will get extra law enforcement patrols on Tuesday after reports that someone on Snapchat threatened to "shoot up the school," Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said Tuesday morning.

The social media threat, made by an "unknown person," was reported early Tuesday but determined to be not credible, Chody said.

An extra school resource officer also will be stationed at Cedar Valley Middle School on Tuesday, he said.

received reports of threat made via Snapchat of an unknown persons intent to “shoot up the school” at Cedar Valley MS today. All leads have been exhausted, it does not appear to be a valid threat however we will have extra patrols at the school and extra SRO on campus todaypic.twitter.com/Q62mgtW3AK

— Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody)May 7, 2019