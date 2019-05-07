Austin police have accused a woman of hitting a young girl with her Toyota Rav4 at the Domain Northside shopping center on Sunday before driving away.

The crash happened in the 3200 block of Palm Way around 4 p.m., police said.

Witnesses told investigators the Rav4 was headed west on Palm Way when it hit the pedestrian with the front driver’s side of the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit filed on Tuesday. The impact caused the girl to fall into another vehicle headed the opposite direction before hitting the ground.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and checked out for bruising to the head, abrasions to her body, a possible spine injury and possible internal bleeding, the affidavit said.

Witnesses chased after the Rav4 and took photos of its license plate, which helped police identify the driver as 33-year-old Alexann Dillard, the document said.

According to the affidavit, Dillard walked back to the scene of the crash about 20 minutes later, and told police she didn't know she had hit a pedestrian.

Dillard told police she was driving on Palm Way when her driver’s side mirror suddenly crashed into her window, the affidavit said. She told officers she didn’t know what to do, so she kept driving.

“Dillard then looked into the rear-view mirror and saw people running after her vehicle trying to take pictures,” the affidavit said. “Dillard said she was unaware she had struck anyone until she was flagged down by a witness.”

According to the report, Dillard parked in a parking garage nearby before walking back over.

Dillard has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

She was not being held at the Travis County Jail on Tuesday.