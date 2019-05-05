As you read this, I’m trying to recover from Saturday’s Willie McCool half-marathon, a bit of self-inflicted punishment that I hopefully lumbered through in somewhere around two and a half hours.

No, that hardly qualifies as world-class time, but when you move through the streets of Lubbock with one of those orange triangles on your back, you do the best you can. The race, if I can be so charitable as to call it that, is more about finishing than anything else. One of the last things I ever thought I’d be was a runner (one of the other last things was a preacher, so the old adage that reminds us “never is a long time” holds true).

The running bug, as it were, bit me about eight years ago when a friend from church invited me to consider running a half-marathon with a group for a cause. Each runner was responsible for raising money for the organization World Vision and its critical work of drilling wells in Africa to provide people with clean drinking water -- something we take for granted here, by the way.

It was (and is) a noble cause. The challenge at the time was I’d really never run much farther than a couple of miles. I’d harbored a deep disdain for what I considered the monotony of running. I preferred basketball with its back-and-forth winds sprints, but a series of injuries, including a 10-stitch head wound and a torn thumb ligament needing surgical repair, convinced me that my youth was indeed lost in a cloud of misplaced optimism and stack of health insurance claims.

Even though I had been running for a while, it had not been a serious pursuit. Now, with this first half-marathon on the horizon, I worked to educate myself about the ins and outs of the running game and how they apply to those of us whose best athletic days are far in the rear-view mirror of life.

Along the way, I got hooked on it. That’s not to say there weren’t a few bumps and bruises along the way. I prefer to get my runs out of the way early, so most of the time I’m up and on the move, so to speak, by 5 a.m. I have a couple of favorite courses not far from the house that can accommodate anything from a 3-mile loop to a 12-mile test.

For the most part, traffic is light, although I’ve had a couple of close calls with distracted drivers who don’t expect to see a slow-moving jogger at that hour, and I’ve been fortunate as far as not encountering dogs or skunks or foxes or any other four-legged mammals with bad intentions.

I can run in any kind of weather (I’m not fond of wind), and once I get going with my headphones in place and my playlist rocking (Coldplay, Led Zeppelin and Queen are a few favorites), I’m good to go. I’m slow (around 11 minute miles) but determined. Nothing short of a real disaster will keep me from hitting my mileage for the day.

Back to that World Vision half-marathon. To get ready, I thought I’d better see if I could handle the 13.1-mile distance, so a friend and I drove to Midland and took on a half-marathon course there. He did great. Me, not so much. It was 91 degrees when I finished in around two hours and 45 minutes and was so wiped out I couldn’t finish my plate of post-race barbecue (a misdemeanor in most Texas counties).

With that inauspicious debut behind me, I was not overly optimistic about my second attempt at the distance. This one was in the arts district in Dallas and it was late October. A cold front moved in the night before, and it was in the low 30s when the race started. There were thousands of competitors so they “corralled” entrants by their projected finishing time. I had checked the two-and-a-half-hour box and found my place among the masses.

Each group had a pace runner who would helped people meet their goal as far as finishing time. Somewhere around the eight-mile mark, I lost sight of the pace guy, but miraculously saw him again with about a mile left. I hit the tape right around my projected time, grabbed my finisher medal and a kiss from my wife at the same time before finding someplace to sit.

In the years since, I’ve run the McCool half a handful of times. It’s an enjoyable event, and it doesn’t hurt that the organizers have let me run with bib No. 51 the past couple of years (in memory of my late nephew). My time is always a little slower than the year before, but I chalk that up to lack of focused training rather than advance of age.

For me, running has become an enjoyable activity made more so because now I often run with my daughter. Last summer, we checked a bucket list item and ran together in Central Park. Now, we’re looking forward to that day when we travel together to some distant locale and step off 13.1 miles together.

That’s something certain to make any father smile -- no matter how long it might take.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.