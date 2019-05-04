The Texas House earlier this week moved to expand free speech rights on public college and university campuses, sparking immediate objections that the proposal will open schools to possible legal action.

According to our story, House Bill 2100 was approved 85-58 and will now go to the Senate. A month ago, the upper chamber unanimously passed a more moderate approach (SB 18), which was authored by Sent. Joan Huffman (R-Houston). Lawmakers will try to hammer out the pronounced and protracted differences between the bills in the days ahead. If passed, Texas would become the 15th state to approve campus free speech legislation in the past decade. That’s according to the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation.

The House version passed along party lines, and the measure prompted considerable pushback from Democrats who worry it is trespassing into codes of student conduct, which is an area better left under the auspices of higher education leaders. At the heart of the matter is the feeling by many in the House that public colleges and universities are in some instances limiting or not allowing free speech, especially as it pertains to some political points of view.

President Trump weighed in on this in April when he signed an executive order directing federal agencies to ensure that any college or university receiving federal research grants agrees to promote free speech and to follow federal rules guiding free expression.

“Though the United States Constitution and the Texas Constitution both expressly say we have the right to speak freely, a few institutions of higher education have increasingly worked to limit that expression,” Rep. Briscoe Cain (R-Deer Park) said in our story.

The House and Senate measures will allow schools to establish reasonable restrictions on the time, place and manner of “expressive activities” such as speeches, protests and distribution of written material. The also both bar restricting expressive activities on the basis of content or viewpoint, according to our story.

Likewise, each measure includes language around what has come to be called the “heckler’s veto,” outlining sanctions against student who unduly interfere with the expressive activities of others. The Senate version leaves this decision to the schools; the House version is significantly different, saying a school must suspend a student for (at least) one semester after a second offense or explain to a “free expression committee” why there was no suspension.

Finally, Cain’s bill would allow lawsuits against schools violating free speech rules and preclude their use of sovereign immunity protections that often shield them from litigation.

There are few protections more sacred than free speech, and institutions of higher education should be at the forefront of guaranteeing, safeguarding and promoting this fundamental right. Of the two versions, the Senate’s is more popular because, as our story pointed out, higher education reps were consulted and included in its drafting – and it does not include the additional penalties. This is a common-sense approach, including those who would be most impacted by proposed legislation.

The intention here is good. Universities and colleges should be places where a free exchange of thought-provoking ideas can take place. This should include unpopular political viewpoints. These institutions should be places where people are taught how to think by gifted and talented instructors who challenge their existing worldview, not told what worldview they need to adopt.