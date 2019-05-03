West Texas communities joined with the rest of America on Thursday in observing the National Day of Prayer. In Amarillo, an event was held on the Potter County Courthouse lawn with a worship service scheduled later that evening.

Lubbock held a luncheon that included a keynote address by the Rev. Charles Foster Johnson, the former pastor at Second Baptist Church. While there are those who say the role of faith has lost some luster in the daily life of a community, we’re glad to say that’s not necessarily true in West Texas.

“We have found that the community support was really good last year and it’s been even stronger this year,” Mary Nell Hunt, Amarillo National Day of Prayer Committee co-chair, said in our story earlier this week. “It’s been really the wind at our back to plan this event; businesses, churches and residents of Amarillo are on board to gather together for a National Day of Prayer.”

Last year’s event in Amarillo drew some 300 people. The Lubbock event, overseen by the local chamber of commerce, has been a fixture for some time. Both gatherings will feature community leaders offering prayers on behalf of different segments of society.

Nationally, the observance has roots as far back as 1775 with a formal pedigree that can be traced to 1952 following Harry Truman signing a public law to “set aside an appropriate day each year, other than Sunday, as a National Day of Prayer.” The idea steadily gained support and traction.

A National Day of Prayer observance was held in Washington, D.C., in 1983. A few years later, Sen. Strom Thurmond introduced a bill designating a National Day of Prayer, and it was signed into law by Ronald Reagan in 1988.

A decade later, Bill Clinton signed a bill that the first Thursday in May would be designated a National Day of Prayer “on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals,” according to the national organizing committee’s website.

There are four prayer priorities listed for this year: praying for the U.S.; praying for Americans to love each other, beginning among Christ followers; praying for the centers of influence (government, military, media, churches, etc.) in America; and praying this National Day of Prayer ignites a robust spiritual movement across the country.

The concepts of kindness, unity and using influence wisely should be easy for people to get behind whether they observe a faith tradition or not. In these days of super-heated and divisive rhetoric throughout society, it is appropriate sometimes to stop, pause and reflect.

It is no secret West Texans have much to be thankful for. This is a part of the country where the importance of faith is often interwoven into the fabric of life. In this part of the country, many don’t need a specific day to be reminded of what they have. That said, we admire the bold leadership of the organizations overseeing these local observances.

“This is all about unity, edifying these areas of influence, coming alongside and supporting them,” Hunt said in our story.

At its very core, the National Day of Prayer should be that day when people set aside differences and instead focus on the things we have in common. It’s nice to see West Texas leaders and institutions recognizing and understanding that.