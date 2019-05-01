Texas Tech on Tuesday announced 16 football team captains for next season, with five seniors, five juniors, three sophomores and three redshirt freshmen elected by their teammates.

Offensive tackles Travis Bruffy and Terence Steele and defensive tackle Broderick Washington, all seniors, were chosen for the second year in a row. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks and defensive back Douglas Coleman are the other seniors.

The juniors are guard Jack Anderson, running back Jax Welch, defensive end Eli Howard, linebacker Riko Jeffers and safety Thomas Leggett.

The sophomores are quarterback Alan Bowman, running back Ta'Zhawn Henry and defensive back Adrian Frye, and the redshirt freshmen are running back SaRodorick Thompson, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and linebacker Xavier Benson.

Tech coach Matt Wells will choose four each week to represent the team during games.

FOOTBALL

Jah'Shawn Johnson and Vaughnte Dorsey will get their chances to make an NFL roster.

Johnson, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back and team captain for his last two years, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals whose head coach if former Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury.

His senior season was limited to nine games, due to an offseason injury that kept him out of non-conference competition, including eight starts. In that time, the former Ennis standout recorded 60 tackles to rank fourth on the Red Raiders to go along with one interception, two pass breakups and a pair of quarterback hurries.

Dorsey, the team's fifth-leading tackler with 55 stops last season, signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent and earned a mini-camp invite. The former Mississippi Gulf Court Community College standout ranked second after securing four interceptions as a junior. He also chipped in a forced fumble and broke up two passes and had one quarterback hurry.

TENNIS

The No. 10 ranked duo of Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn was selected to take part in the NCAA singles and doubles championship set for May 20-25 at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

The tournament is scheduled to have matches with best-of-three set, no-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker at six-games-all. All 10-point match tiebreakers will be played in lieu of a third set.

Thomson and Wynn are the lone representatives for the Red Raiders. The duo has amassed 28 total wins on the season, including 14 dual-match wins in 2019.

Texas Tech is scheduled to take on UC Santa Barbara at 1 p.m. Friday in a regional-round NCAA Tournament match in Palo Alto, California.

SOFTBALL

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Red Raiders split a Tuesday doubleheader against New Mexico State.

Karli Hamilton recorded a bases-clearing triple to right field, which drove in three runs and broke open the game as Texas Tech enjoyed an 8-4 lead in the fifth inning. Heaven Burton added an insurance run via a triple that plated Hamilton and provided a 9-4 lead after five complete.

Erin Edmoundson (17-3) struck out four and gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, while Missy Zoch came on in relief to shut the door on the 9-5 victory.

Texas Tech could not complete the sweep, dropping the nightcap 8-2.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to host Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rocky Johnson Field. Texas Tech will end the regular season with a 1 p.m. Sunday contest.