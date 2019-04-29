A juvenile was arrested Sunday night in far East Austin after SWAT officers responded to reports that he had been pointing a gun at his sister, Austin police said.

Officers received a call around 9:53 p.m. to the 7100 block of Townsborough Drive in Colony Park near the intersection of Loyola Lane and Johnny Morris Road. The sister said her brother had pointed a loaded gun at her and was possibly under the influence of drugs, Officer Bino Cardenas said.

The sister told police that if officers arrived blaring sirens and lights, her brother would run from the residence, Cardenas said. The police department's bomb squad, SWAT team and hostage negotiators all responded to the scene, he said.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the brother's parents. The brother was the only person in the house and police sent a robot inside and found he was asleep, Cardenas said.

"Our SWAT officers were here on scene they were wailing, yelling ... the huge speaker telling the subject to, 'Come out, come out,'" Cardenas said. "Whether he was asleep because he was under the influence, the robot had to literally touch the subject to wake him up."

After the brother woke up, he came out of the residence and was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault involving family violence, Cardenas said.