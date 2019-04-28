EAST AUSTIN
Central Health to host
budget discussion Monday
Central Health, at 1111 E. Cesar Chavez St., will host a community conversation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to kick off a five-month long public involvement process for its fiscal year 2020 budget.
Residents can learn about how the district leverages local tax dollars to fund health care in Travis County and weigh in on Central Health’s strategic priorities for 2020.
The Travis County healthcare district’s $258.4 million budget for fiscal 2019 pays for hospital, primary, specialty, behavioral and nonclinical services for Travis County residents with low income.
CENTRAL TEXAS
ACC collecting luggage
for foster care students
Austin Community College is collecting donations of luggage to benefit students transitioning from foster care through May 9.
Donations of luggage, preferably carry-on rolling duffels, or money may be dropped off with Foster Care Alumni Champions in the support center or with campus police at the Cypress, Eastview, Elgin, Hays, Highland, Northridge, Pinnacle, Riverside, Round Rock and South Austin campuses.
ACC has collected 362 pieces of luggage and $4,684 for foster care alumni students since its first luggage drive in 2009.
SOUTH AUSTIN
Code Department
moving to new office
The Austin Code Department is scheduled to move June 3 to a new office at 5202 E. Ben White Blvd.
The phone number, 512-974-2633, will remain the same, and officials do not anticipate any business disruption. There may be a delay in processing licenses and registrations.
NORTHEAST AUSTIN
Asian American center
master plan meeting set
The Asian American Resource Center, at 8401 Cameron Road, will host a community meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the center’s master plan update.
The initial master plan was completed in 2006, and construction of Phase I was completed five years ago. The update will help the center in its mission to provide spaces, services, resources and programs through an Asian American Pacific Islander perspective.
For more information: austintexas.gov/AARCMP-update.
AUSTIN
LGBT Chamber selects
new executive director
The Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce announced that its board of directors has hired Tina Grider-Cannon as the organization’s new executive director.
Cannon, who is vice president of local government relations at the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, will take the helm of the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce on May 6.
Before joining the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, Grider-Cannon was a senior policy analyst for Austin City Council District 10. She previously was an entrepreneur in Austin.
BASTROP
Public hearing Tuesday
on Texas 71 improvements
A public hearing on Texas 71 improvements will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bastrop Convention & Exhibit Center, 1408 Chestnut St.
The Texas Department of Transportation Austin District is proposing road improvements to the highway from County Road 206 to Texas 21 in Bastrop County. The event will include information on the TxDOT relocation assistance program and the tentative schedule.
LIBERTY HILL
City announces possible
water service disruption
The city of Liberty Hill has announced a possible water service disruption for some customers from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Affected areas would be Hillcrest Lane, Church Street, RM 1869 and Forest Street in the city limits of Liberty Hill.
Liberty Hill Public Works is updating the city’s water system. Other streets in those areas may also have the potential for service interruption.
For more information: 512-778-5449.
VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS
World War II veteran Fidel S. Hernandez of Austin turned 93 on Wednesday.
We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.
— American-Statesman staff